Havana Roasters Coffee Expands U.S. and European Distribution Through Strategic Partnership with 3PL Provider ShipMonk

Partnership Enhances Fulfillment Infrastructure, Accelerates Market Penetration, and Strengthens the Company's Long-Term Revenue Runway

Havana ROasters Coffee Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:THRC)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. ("HRC" or the"Company") ( OTC: THRC ) today announced a new fulfillment partnership with ShipMonk , one ofNorth America's fastest-growing and most recognized third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Theagreement positions Havana Roasters to significantly expand its direct-to-consumer andwholesale distribution capabilities across the United States and Europe, unlocking new revenuechannels and accelerating the Company's growth.ShipMonk operates a global network of more than 11 owned and operated fulfillment centersspanning over 3 million square feet across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom,and continental Europe — including strategic facilities in Birmingham, UK, and Cheb, CzechRepublic, providing direct access to the EU's market of approximately 750 million consumers. ForHavana Roasters, the partnership delivers immediate logistical depth that would take years andconsiderable capital to replicate organically.Havana Roasters Coffee Company's CEO, Gabriel Martinez, said, “This partnership is a pivotalmoment for Havana Roasters Coffee. ShipMonk gives us the infrastructure and intelligence tocompete at a national and international level — reaching coffee lovers across the U.S. and into theEuropean market with the speed and reliability our customers expect. We believe this materiallyextends our growth runway and reinforces the operational foundation our investors look for.”ShipMonk brings to the partnership a platform purpose-built for growth-stage and enterpriseconsumer brands. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies forseven consecutive years, ShipMonk delivered more than 40 million packages in 2024. The companyachieves a 99.95% order accuracy rate, offers seven-day-a-week fulfillment, and provides two-daydomestic shipping options — all powered by proprietary warehouse automation, AI-assisted carrierselection, and over 100 integrations with leading e-commerce platforms, including Shopify,Amazon, and TikTok Shop.The European dimension of this partnership opens a particularly compelling commercialopportunity. Three of the world's top eight e-commerce markets are in the EU — Germany, France,and the UK — and the continent's B2C e-commerce gross merchandise value is projected to reach$1.5 trillion. ShipMonk's European fulfillment centers enable domestic-like delivery speeds of twoto five days and eliminate many of the customs and cross-border cost burdens that havehistorically challenged U.S. brands entering these markets.The operational leverage this partnership creates is meaningful. By outsourcing fulfillment toShipMonk's established infrastructure, Havana Roasters Coffee Companies avoids substantialcapital expenditure otherwise required to build comparable warehouse, technology, and logisticscapacity. The resulting capital efficiency extends the Company's operational runway, enablesfaster market testing, and supports margin improvement as order volumes scale. Managementviews the partnership as a direct enabler of revenue acceleration and a key element of theCompany's near-term growth strategy.About Havana Roasters Coffee Companies, Inc.Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. is the exclusive license holder and commercializationarm for Havana Roasters Coffee™, a premium Cuban-style coffee brand based in Florida andexpanding to Los Angeles. Through its license, the Company develops and markets artisan-roastedcoffees, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage offerings, retail and franchise concepts,and hospitality services. HRC is executing a multi-channel growth strategy designed to scale theHavana Roasters Coffee™ brand across wholesale, retail, franchise, and e-commerce markets.More information is available at thehrccompanies.com.Media Contact:Leonard Braumberger, Director of MarketingTel. 310-841-5574Email: media@thehrccompanies.comCorporate Contact:Gabriel Martinez, President and CEOEmail: gabriel@thehrccompaniesinc.comFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federalsecurities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in thispresentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and otherinformation, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yetdeterminable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and businessstrategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrasessuch as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict,""project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although webelieve that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forwardlooking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans,intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertaintiesthat may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may proveunachievable.The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof.We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a resultof new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.