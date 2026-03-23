Havana Roasters Coffee Expands U.S. and European Distribution Through Strategic Partnership with 3PL Provider ShipMonk
Partnership Enhances Fulfillment Infrastructure, Accelerates Market Penetration, and Strengthens the Company's Long-Term Revenue Runway
Havana ROasters Coffee Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:THRC)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. ("HRC" or the
"Company") (OTC: THRC) today announced a new fulfillment partnership with ShipMonk, one of
North America's fastest-growing and most recognized third-party logistics (3PL) providers. The
agreement positions Havana Roasters to significantly expand its direct-to-consumer and
wholesale distribution capabilities across the United States and Europe, unlocking new revenue
channels and accelerating the Company's growth.
ShipMonk operates a global network of more than 11 owned and operated fulfillment centers
spanning over 3 million square feet across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom,
and continental Europe — including strategic facilities in Birmingham, UK, and Cheb, Czech
Republic, providing direct access to the EU's market of approximately 750 million consumers. For
Havana Roasters, the partnership delivers immediate logistical depth that would take years and
considerable capital to replicate organically.
Havana Roasters Coffee Company's CEO, Gabriel Martinez, said, “This partnership is a pivotal
moment for Havana Roasters Coffee. ShipMonk gives us the infrastructure and intelligence to
compete at a national and international level — reaching coffee lovers across the U.S. and into the
European market with the speed and reliability our customers expect. We believe this materially
extends our growth runway and reinforces the operational foundation our investors look for.”
ShipMonk brings to the partnership a platform purpose-built for growth-stage and enterprise
consumer brands. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for
seven consecutive years, ShipMonk delivered more than 40 million packages in 2024. The company
achieves a 99.95% order accuracy rate, offers seven-day-a-week fulfillment, and provides two-day
domestic shipping options — all powered by proprietary warehouse automation, AI-assisted carrier
selection, and over 100 integrations with leading e-commerce platforms, including Shopify,
Amazon, and TikTok Shop.
The European dimension of this partnership opens a particularly compelling commercial
opportunity. Three of the world's top eight e-commerce markets are in the EU — Germany, France,
and the UK — and the continent's B2C e-commerce gross merchandise value is projected to reach
$1.5 trillion. ShipMonk's European fulfillment centers enable domestic-like delivery speeds of two
to five days and eliminate many of the customs and cross-border cost burdens that have
historically challenged U.S. brands entering these markets.
The operational leverage this partnership creates is meaningful. By outsourcing fulfillment to
ShipMonk's established infrastructure, Havana Roasters Coffee Companies avoids substantial
capital expenditure otherwise required to build comparable warehouse, technology, and logistics
capacity. The resulting capital efficiency extends the Company's operational runway, enables
faster market testing, and supports margin improvement as order volumes scale. Management
views the partnership as a direct enabler of revenue acceleration and a key element of the
Company's near-term growth strategy.
About Havana Roasters Coffee Companies, Inc.
Havana Roasters Coffee Companies Inc. is the exclusive license holder and commercialization
arm for Havana Roasters Coffee™, a premium Cuban-style coffee brand based in Florida and
expanding to Los Angeles. Through its license, the Company develops and markets artisan-roasted
coffees, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage offerings, retail and franchise concepts,
and hospitality services. HRC is executing a multi-channel growth strategy designed to scale the
Havana Roasters Coffee™ brand across wholesale, retail, franchise, and e-commerce markets.
More information is available at thehrccompanies.com.
Media Contact:
Leonard Braumberger, Director of Marketing
Tel. 310-841-5574
Email: media@thehrccompanies.com
Corporate Contact:
Gabriel Martinez, President and CEO
Email: gabriel@thehrccompaniesinc.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal
securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other
information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet
determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business
strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases
such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict,"
"project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.
However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we
believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward
looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans,
intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove
unachievable.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result
of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Leonard Braumberger
Havana Roasters Coffee
+1 . 310-841-5574
media@thehrccompanies.com
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