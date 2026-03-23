Western Cape on response to Foot-and-Mouth Disease as more vaccine doses arrive

The Western Cape’s coordinated Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) response plan has been further bolstered with the arrival of 8,000 more vaccine doses in the province.

This will supplement the 100,000 doses the province received last week, bringing the total number to 170,400 doses received so far.

“More than 121,000 vaccination doses have been administered across 438 vaccination sites, with the support of 29 private vets. These herculean efforts to contain and eradicate FMD are proceeding well,” said Premier Alan Winde during a weekly meeting of Western Cape Government officials, district Mayors and agricultural stakeholders to ensure the 21-response plan is managed properly.

“As a province, we are pushing to procure our own FMD vaccines and fully implement a permit system. This would further streamline our response to the outbreak. We urge the national Department of Agriculture to enable us to do so through the necessary regulatory processes,” added Premier Winde.

The Premier stated that while the outbreak is being adequately managed in the province, every stakeholder must remain alert and agile. Together, we can protect the provincial herd and economy.

“I want to thank everyone, in our government and the private sector, who are stepping up to get this job done. Too many jobs are at stake, and we will do everything possible to protect this critical industry,” added the Premier.

Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, added, "We continue to prioritise the strengthening of all systems that monitor and manage animal movement across the province. These controls remain one of our most important lines of defence in preventing further spread of FMD. As we approach the busy Easter period, we will be intensifying FMD checkpoint operations to ensure full compliance with veterinary movement protocols. I want to thank our veterinary teams, law enforcement partners, and all industry stakeholders for their ongoing cooperation. Protecting our livestock sector is a shared responsibility, and together we will continue to safeguard animal health and the economic stability of our rural communities."

Media Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

