New Orlando Psychiatry Clinic Expands Access to Advanced TMS Therapy for Depression and Anxiety

Balance Psychiatry and Wellness - Office Front

Bringing innovative TMS therapy and patient-centered psychiatric care to improve depression and anxiety outcomes in Orlando.

Our mission is to make high-quality mental health care more accessible to the Orlando community” — Dr. Todd Broder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balance Psychiatry and Wellness, a new mental health clinic located just south of downtown Orlando, is now open and providing specialized psychiatric care for individuals experiencing depression and anxiety . With a focus on evidence-based treatment and patient-centered care, the clinic offers both traditional and advanced therapy options, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) , to address the growing demand for effective mental health services in the Orlando area.Mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety affect millions of individuals across the United States, yet many patients face barriers to care, including long wait times and limited access to advanced treatment options. Balance Psychiatry and Wellness aims to help close this gap by offering timely appointments, personalized treatment plans, and innovative therapies designed to improve patient outcomes.The clinic provides comprehensive psychiatric services, including medication management and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)—an FDA-approved, noninvasive treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. TMS therapy is particularly beneficial for individuals with treatment-resistant depression who have not responded well to traditional medications or therapy.Balance Psychiatry and Wellness is designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment where patients feel comfortable seeking care. The clinic’s providers are trained in evidence-based approaches and take the time to understand each patient’s unique needs, ensuring that treatment plans are tailored to individual goals and circumstances. This personalized approach helps patients feel more engaged in their care and improves overall treatment effectiveness.Conveniently located at 142 East Gore Street, the clinic is easily accessible from major roadways, making it a practical option for individuals living or working in Orlando and surrounding areas. The clinic prioritizes timely access to care, with most patients able to schedule appointments within one to two weeks—significantly reducing the delays often associated with mental health services.In addition to clinical services, Balance Psychiatry and Wellness is committed to raising awareness about mental health and reducing stigma associated with seeking treatment. By providing education about conditions such as depression and anxiety, as well as promoting advanced therapies like TMS, the clinic aims to empower individuals to take proactive steps toward improving their mental well-being.As demand for mental health services continues to grow, clinics that offer both accessibility and innovation play a critical role in supporting community health. Balance Psychiatry and Wellness combines modern treatment options with a compassionate approach, positioning itself as a trusted resource for those seeking a qualified psychiatrist in Orlando and effective solutions for managing depression and anxiety.For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, please contact:Balance Psychiatry and Wellness📍 142 East Gore Street, Orlando, FL 32806📞 407-286-4278📧 info@balancepw.comAbout Balance Psychiatry and WellnessBalance Psychiatry and Wellness is a mental health clinic based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in the treatment of depression and anxiety. The clinic offers comprehensive psychiatry in orlando , including medication management and advanced therapies such as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). With a focus on personalized, evidence-based care, Balance Psychiatry and Wellness is dedicated to helping patients achieve improved mental health outcomes in a supportive and compassionate environment.

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