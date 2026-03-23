Recycled Copper Market Surges to US$ 105.1 Billion by 2033 Driven by Renewable Energy Expansion and EV Demand

Recycled copper market

Asia-Pacific leads recycled copper with 43% share, driven by China’s high demand and expansion of secondary processing under decarbonization policies

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global recycled copper market is poised for significant expansion, reflecting the accelerating shift toward sustainable resource utilization across industries. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the market is projected to grow from a valuation of US$ 51.9 Billion in 2026 to US$ 105.1 Billion by 2033, registering a robust CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This remarkable growth trajectory is primarily fueled by increasing global demand for sustainable copper sourcing, supported by rapid renewable energy deployment, rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and stringent environmental regulations limiting virgin copper mining activities.

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One of the most prominent trends shaping the recycled copper market is the global push toward sustainability and circular economy practices. Governments and corporations alike are prioritizing recycling initiatives to reduce carbon footprints and dependence on mining. Recycled copper, which retains nearly 100% of its original properties, is emerging as a preferred alternative due to its lower environmental impact and cost efficiency. This shift is creating strong momentum for recyclers and processors worldwide.

Another critical driver is the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure. Solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage systems require substantial amounts of copper for wiring and conductivity. As investments in clean energy projects surge globally, the demand for recycled copper is rising in tandem, providing a sustainable supply solution that aligns with environmental goals.

The growing electric vehicle ecosystem is also playing a vital role in market expansion. EVs use significantly more copper than conventional vehicles, particularly in batteries, motors, and charging infrastructure. With governments offering incentives and automakers accelerating EV production, the need for recycled copper is intensifying, ensuring a steady supply chain while reducing reliance on mined copper.

Technological advancements in recycling processes are further enhancing market growth. Innovations in sorting, separation, and refining technologies are improving recovery rates and purity levels of recycled copper. These advancements are enabling recyclers to process complex scrap materials more efficiently, thereby increasing overall output and profitability.

Urban mining is emerging as a key trend, particularly in developed regions. The concept involves extracting valuable metals from electronic waste, old infrastructure, and obsolete equipment. As e-waste volumes continue to rise globally, urban mining is becoming a lucrative and sustainable source of copper, contributing significantly to the recycled copper supply chain.

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Supply chain resilience has also become a focal point for industries dependent on copper. Geopolitical uncertainties and disruptions in mining operations have highlighted the importance of alternative sourcing strategies. Recycled copper offers a stable and locally accessible option, reducing exposure to supply risks and price volatility.

Additionally, regulatory frameworks worldwide are becoming increasingly stringent regarding waste management and emissions. Governments are implementing policies that encourage recycling and penalize excessive mining and waste generation. These regulations are creating a favorable environment for recycled copper market growth, incentivizing companies to adopt sustainable practices.

The construction and infrastructure sectors are also contributing to rising demand. With rapid urbanization and smart city initiatives underway, copper remains a critical material for electrical systems, plumbing, and structural applications. Recycled copper is being widely adopted in these sectors due to its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits.

Market Segmentation

By Scrap Grade

• No. 1 (99% Cu Content)

• No. 2 (94%-98% Cu Content)

• Light Copper Scrap (88%-92% Cu Content)

• Red Brass Scrap (75%-85% Cu Content)

• Others

By Source

• Semi-Finished Products

• Unalloyed Wires

• Copper Smelter Slag

• Electronic Scrap

• Machinery Parts

• Automotive Components

• Solar Power Systems

• Others

By End-user

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Energy

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Another noteworthy trend is the rising collaboration between manufacturers and recycling firms. Companies are forming strategic partnerships to ensure a consistent supply of recycled materials and to meet sustainability targets. These collaborations are helping streamline collection, processing, and distribution channels, thereby improving overall efficiency in the value chain.

Digitalization and data-driven waste management systems are also transforming the industry. Advanced tracking and analytics tools are enabling better monitoring of scrap collection and processing, optimizing operations, and reducing losses. This integration of technology is expected to further enhance market competitiveness in the coming years.

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Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the recycled copper market is characterized by the presence of several established players focusing on capacity expansion, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Key companies operating in the market include:

✦ Sims Metal Management

✦ Nucor Corporation

✦ Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

✦ European Metal Recycling Ltd. (EMR)

✦ Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

✦ David J. Joseph Company (DJJ)

✦ Recycling Group

✦ OmniSource Corporation

✦ Ferrous Processing & Trading

✦ Metalico, Inc.

✦ KWS Environmental

✦ SA Recycling, LLC

In conclusion, the recycled copper market is entering a phase of accelerated growth, driven by sustainability imperatives, technological advancements, and expanding end-use applications. As industries continue to transition toward greener practices, recycled copper is set to play a pivotal role in meeting global demand while minimizing environmental impact.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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