Colorful and Delicious Easter Recipe with a Kuvings Slow Juicer

This vibrant deviled egg recipe uses fresh juice from a Kuvings slow juicer to create beautiful, festive eggs that are as delicious as they look.

IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a creative Easter deviled egg recipe? With Easter just around the corner on April 5, why not add a splash of color to your celebration? This vibrant deviled egg recipe uses fresh juice made with a Kuvings slow juicer to naturally dye egg whites—creating beautiful, festive eggs that are as delicious as they look.Using a slow juicer such as the Kuvings AUTO10S allows fruits and vegetables to be gently extracted while preserving their natural color and nutrients. Fresh juices made from ingredients like carrots, beets, and red cabbage can create stunning shades of red and orange, adding a playful and festive touch to Easter recipes.The leftover juice pulp can also be used to make the filling for the deviled eggs. Mixed with egg yolks, mayonnaise, and black pepper, the pulp adds extra flavor and texture while making full use of the ingredients.Ingredients- Red Juice (Natural Color): 2–3 apples, ½ red cabbage, A small piece of beet- Orange Juice (Natural Color): 3 apples, 2 carrots, A small piece of ginger, 1 tsp turmeric powder- Deviled Egg Filling: Egg yolks, 1 spoonful of juice pulp, Mayonnaise, Black pepperHow to Make1. Use a Kuvings slow juicer to extract juice from the ingredients and set aside the pulp.2. Boil the eggs and separate the yolks from the whites.3. Soak the egg whites in the fresh juice for about 3 hours until naturally colored.4. Mash the yolks with the saved juice pulp, mayonnaise, and black pepper.5. Fill the colored egg whites with the mixture and add toppings if desired.This colorful recipe is a fun way to celebrate Easter with family and friends while enjoying fresh ingredients and creative holiday cooking with a Kuvings slow juicer.Ready to bring these vibrant flavors to your Easter table? Make it even sweeter with a great deal on your Kuvings juicer.Kuvings is currently running a special Easter promotion with up to 25% off in selected stores.Kuvings Germany: https://kuvings.de Kuvings Netherlands: https://kuvings-europe.com Don't miss the chance to enjoy fresh, healthy recipes this Easter with exclusive seasonal offers.Explore more colorful and creative recipes here.

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