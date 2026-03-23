Custom Legal Marketing Publishes Largest-Ever Study of Law Firm URL Structure and Google Rankings

San Francisco, California – Custom Legal Marketing (CLM) has released the findings of a comprehensive study examining the relationship between URL structure and organic search rankings for law firm websites. Conducted using CLM’s proprietary AI platform, CLM Sequoia, the study is believed to be the largest empirical analysis of law firm URL architecture ever published.

The research team analyzed 31,977 unique URLs appearing in the top 8 organic Google results for 32 high-intent legal keywords across 288 major U.S. metropolitan areas, producing a dataset of 73,674 total ranking appearances. Every URL was parsed for more than a dozen structural attributes, including length, path depth, keyword presence, geographic signals, domain composition, HTTPS usage, word separators, file extensions, and trailing slash patterns. Sites were classified as law firm websites, legal directories, or resource sites, and all findings were segmented by ranking position, practice area, and individual keyword.

“There is a lot of conventional wisdom in legal SEO about how to structure your URLs, but very little of it is grounded in data at this scale,” said Jason Bland, Founder and CEO of Custom Legal Marketing. “We wanted to move the conversation from opinions to evidence. When you can look at what 31,977 ranking URLs actually have in common across 288 cities, the patterns become very clear, and some of them challenge assumptions that firms have been operating on for years.”

Key Findings of the Law Firm URL Study

The study examined eight practice areas personal injury, criminal defense, family law, estate planning, business law, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice, and employment law. While workers’ compensation and medical malpractice are sub-practice areas of personal injury, many regions have firms that specialize in those ares or exclude them from their practice set which is why Sequoia researches them as standalone practices. The study found that URL-level signals vary significantly across practice areas. Patterns that hold strongly in one practice area may be irrelevant or even reversed in another.

Among the headline findings:

One URL attribute showed a consistent, monotonic correlation with higher rankings across every single position from 1 through 8, with the largest positional spread of any metric measured in the study. The full report identifies which attribute it is and breaks down the rates by practice area.

Nearly half of all Position 1 organic results for one major practice area keyword are homepages, while another practice area shows a homepage rate below 7% in the top 3. The report maps homepage viability for all 32 keywords studied and identifies which firm types can lean on their homepage versus which need dedicated inner pages.

Google’s treatment of keyword synonyms produced several significant outliers in the data. For certain keyword pairs, top-ranking pages almost never contain the exact searched term in the URL, because Google is resolving the query to pages using a different but semantically equivalent phrase. The report identifies these synonym mappings and explains what they mean for page planning.

Legal directories occupy a dramatically larger share of Position 1 results than most firms realize. The study quantifies the exact percentage at every position and explains what this means for law firm URL strategy in the most competitive slots.

Keyword-rich domain names and city-name domains, two investments that law firms have historically paid premium prices for, showed no correlation with higher rankings in the study. The rate of keyword presence in domains was virtually identical at Position 1 and Position 8. The report breaks down where those URL-level signals actually do show positional advantages.

The study identified an optimal character count range for law firm URLs and an optimal path depth range, both of which challenge the common “shorter is always better” assumption. The full data tables and position-by-position breakdowns are included in the report.

Practice Area Segmentation

Each of the eight practice areas receives a dedicated deep dive in the report, with keyword-level data, recommended URL structures, and identification of outlier keywords where Google’s semantic understanding creates unexpected ranking patterns. The analysis covers all 32 keywords individually and identifies which practice areas benefit most from geographic URL signals, which can rely on homepages for head terms, and which require the deepest site architecture.

About the Methodology

All data was collected in March 2026 using CLM Sequoia’s Research Tool. Queries were executed on desktop with precise geographic targeting across 288 U.S. metro areas ranging from the largest cities (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston) to mid-size markets (Bend, OR, Meridian, ID, Sparks, NV). URL attributes were extracted programmatically from each ranking result with no reliance on third-party SEO tools or estimated metrics. The study analyzed top-level, high-intent practice area keywords. The report includes a full methodology section and research disclaimer.

Accessing the Full Report

The full report on Law Firm SEO and URL Structures is available here. The report, includes all data tables, interactive charts, practice area deep dives, and an 8-point URL playbook.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm marketing agency built for how clients actually find lawyers today. Founded in 2005, CLM combines award-winning creative with a purpose-built AI platform to help law firms stand out, get chosen, and grow in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Custom Legal Marketing

1111 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94133

800-789-6451

jbland@clegal.us

https://custom.legal/

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