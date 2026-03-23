Mohr Marketing, LLC Redefines Legal Marketing Compliance with Nationwide Launch of 'Evidence-First' Acquisition Platform

Allentown, Pennsylvania – Mohr Marketing, LLC, the nation’s leading innovator in compliant legal intake and marketing infrastructure, today announced the national expansion of its Police Report Program—a groundbreaking, “evidence-first” acquisition model designed to help personal injury law firms grow profitably while mitigating risks related to privacy, solicitation, and ethics.

At a moment when data liability, AI manipulation, and fraudulent advertising are reshaping the legal marketing landscape, Mohr Marketing’s initiative consolidates verified law enforcement data with proprietary AI verification tools—AI WebTracker® and Scammer Scrub —to create the industry’s only end-to-end, evidence-based acquisition pipeline.

“We’re replacing chaos with chain of custody,” said Ed Mohr, founder and president of Mohr Marketing. “Law firms shouldn’t have to choose between compliance and growth. Our platform delivers verified data, defensible sourcing, and AI-driven fraud prevention within one compliant system.”

The End of “Junk Leads”: A Market Reset

The personal injury advertising market in 2026 has reached an inflection point, as escalating ad costs and the rise of AI-generated “phantom claims” distort client acquisition metrics and erode trust in lead generation channels.

Mohr Marketing’s Police Report Program directly addresses this crisis by centering all outreach on verified, government-sourced evidence from police Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) reports, ensuring that firms engage real accident victims, not fabricated digital identities.

Verified Law Enforcement Data: Mohr Marketing leverages a strategic partnership with a law enforcement–owned agency to source Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) data directly from official police reports.

DPPA & Regulatory Compliance: The company’s data ingestion process is engineered to maintain strict adherence to the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) and state privacy mandates at every stage of the pipeline.

Real-Time Incident Mapping: By accessing official records, Mohr Marketing confirms the date, time, and exact location of a motor vehicle accident before any outreach begins, virtually eliminating “phantom” claims and speculative contacts.

“Clicks and cookies aren’t clients,” Mohr added. “Real people with real cases deserve real verification.”

Compliance as a Strategic Advantage

Mohr Marketing’s model transforms compliance from a constraint into a competitive edge for firms navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

DPPA Alignment and Certified Chain of Custody:

In full adherence with the Drivers Privacy Protection Act (18 U.S.C. § 2721) and its various state interpretations, Mohr Marketing’s sourcing eliminates legal uncertainty tied to third-party data brokers by delivering case files with verifiable “chain of custody” documentation that supports law firm audits and regulatory reviews.

Post-H.B. 2733 “Digital Barratry” Defense:

Mohr’s proprietary AI WebTracker® technology is built to meet the most rigorous state-level compliance standards, including Texas House Bill 2733, which criminalizes deceptive digital solicitation, by identifying behavioral signals that show individuals are actively seeking legal assistance so that outreach functions as administrative follow-up rather than unsolicited solicitation.

Ethically Sound Structure: Administrative Labor, Not Lead Sales

Traditional pay-per-lead models may risk fee-splitting or solicitation violations under ABA Rule 7.2 and numerous state bar opinions, whereas Mohr Marketing’s Administrative Labor Model bills firms for professional intake labor and infrastructure instead of leads or referrals, aligning with ethics guidance and providing transparent, auditable cost classification.

The Mohr Tech Stack: Verified Data, AI Assurance

Central to Mohr Marketing’s offering is a proprietary suite of AI and compliance tools designed to deliver measurable integrity at scale:

Human-Centered Intake at Scale

Beyond its technology, Mohr Marketing invests in trained, human-led intake through a network of bilingual, trauma-informed specialists in secure North Carolina and New York facilities who receive extensive education in privacy management, bar compliance, and empathetic communication to ensure that every client interaction upholds both regulatory and human standards.

This hybrid model ensures that automation enhances, rather than replaces, meaningful human contact, and the company’s bilingual infrastructure has become especially valuable for firms serving rapidly expanding Hispanic communities in the U.S. Sunbelt and beyond.

Measurable Success in High-Regulation States

Mohr Marketing’s compliance-first approach has already shown strong, measurable performance in key markets known for legal and data privacy complexity, giving firms a blueprint for ethical scale:

Texas: Verified accident intakes increased by 36% while maintaining complete adherence to expanded barratry definitions.

California: Seamless integration with California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) enforcement and blackout-period restrictions without loss of outreach speed or scalability.

New York & Florida: Real-time verification and filtering tools sharply reduced fraudulent case inquiries, enabling firms to redirect ad budgets toward verified, evidence-based engagement.

Compliance FAQs

Q: How does Mohr Marketing avoid solicitation issues?

A: All outreach follows an administrative notification framework tied to a publicly recorded event, with AI WebTracker® first confirming behavioral readiness signals so that firm communication is classified as responsive contact rather than unsolicited solicitation.

Q: Are blackout periods enforced?

A: Yes. Mohr Marketing’s platform automatically enforces all jurisdiction-specific blackout periods, holding data securely until outreach becomes legally permissible.

Q: Is this a lead brokerage or service contract?

A: This is a compliance-certified service engagement in which firms purchase access to Mohr’s proprietary infrastructure and administrative labor under operational expense categories, not referral fee structures.

Territorial Exclusivity and Enrollment for 2026

Because of Mohr Marketing’s exclusive law enforcement partnerships, participation in the Police Report Program is limited to one premier firm per geographic region in 2026 to preserve data integrity and maintain competitive fairness for participating practices.

“We’re not building a list; we’re building alliances,” said Mohr. “Our partners aren’t just buying data—they’re joining a national compliance coalition.”

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Mohr Marketing, LLC develops and operates data-driven, compliance-certified marketing and intake systems for personal injury and mass tort law firms across the United States, with a mission to help legal practitioners scale ethically through verified evidence, AI accountability, and full regulatory transparency. Media Contact: Ed Mohr, President Mohr Marketing, LLC Phone: 866-695-9058 Email: ed@mohrmktg.com Website: www.mohrmktg.com

Mohr Marketing LLC

1636 N Cedar Crest Blvd 345 Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

6105107577

ed@mohrmktg.com

https://www.mohrmktg.com

Press Contact : Edward Mohr

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Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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