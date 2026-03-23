John J. Malm & Associates Obtains $495,000 Settlement in Roadway Defect Motorcycle Injury Case Against City of Chicago

Chicago, Illinois – The Illinois personal injury law firm of John J. Malm & Associates has secured an out-of-court settlement of $495,000 on behalf of a motorcyclist and his passenger who were seriously injured after their motorcycle struck a dangerous roadway defect on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive.

The claim arose from a motorcycle crash in the 2000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, where a pavement buckle that had previously been patched, but never properly repaired, created a raised section of asphalt resembling a speed bump. The defect created a hazardous condition for motorists traveling along one of the city’s busiest lakefront corridors.

At the time of the crash, the plaintiffs were traveling southbound on Lake Shore Drive as part of a group of three motorcycles riding together. As the riders proceeded through the area, they encountered the raised pavement buckle in the roadway.

Witness testimony became an important part of the case. The two motorcyclists riding with the plaintiffs both provided eyewitness accounts during the litigation. Each testified that they observed a vehicle traveling ahead of the motorcycles strike the raised section of pavement, bottom out, and emit sparks before losing control and leaving the roadway.

Moments later, the plaintiffs’ motorcycle encountered the same roadway defect. When the motorcycle struck the raised pavement buckle, the sudden elevation change caused the bike to bottom out violently, sending sparks from the underside of the motorcycle and destabilizing the vehicle. The operator lost control, and both riders were ejected from the motorcycle as it left the roadway, resulting in significant injuries to the driver and his passenger.

The motorcycle operator suffered severe traumatic injuries, including a brain bleed, skull fracture, and separated shoulder, requiring emergency medical treatment and follow-up care. His passenger, who was also his wife, sustained a concussion, wrist injuries, hip injuries, and multiple soft tissue contusions because of the crash. Both plaintiffs required medical treatment following the incident.

The claim against the City of Chicago alleged that the dangerous roadway condition was caused by a pavement buckle that had been patched but never properly repaired, leaving a raised portion of asphalt that functioned much like an unintended speed bump in the roadway. According to the plaintiffs, the condition posed a particular danger to motorcyclists, whose vehicles have lower ground clearance and are especially vulnerable to abrupt changes in roadway elevation.

The City of Chicago argued that it had not yet undertaken permanent repair of the roadway defect due to municipal budget constraints and broader infrastructure priorities. The City also asserted a legal defense based on municipal tort immunity under Illinois law. Under the Illinois Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act, municipalities are often protected from liability for discretionary policy decisions, including how public funds are allocated for infrastructure repairs.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that the City nevertheless had a duty to maintain the roadway in a reasonably safe condition for motorists. The case focused on whether the failure to properly repair the pavement buckle constituted a breach of that duty.

Evidence gathered during the case included witness testimony, documentation regarding the roadway condition, and analysis of the patched pavement buckle that had created the raised surface in the roadway. The testimony from the two accompanying motorcyclists was particularly significant because it demonstrated that another vehicle had struck the same roadway defect moments earlier, producing sparks and losing control before the plaintiffs reached the location. This sequence of events helped establish that the roadway condition posed a serious hazard to motorists traveling through the area.

Motorcycles are particularly susceptible to roadway hazards because they rely on two wheels for stability and generally have far less ground clearance than passenger vehicles. A raised pavement buckle, especially one encountered at highway speeds, can cause the underside of a motorcycle to strike the pavement, potentially destabilizing the bike and causing the rider to lose control.

Lake Shore Drive is one of Chicago’s most heavily traveled roadways, carrying large volumes of commuter and recreational traffic along the lakefront each day. Maintaining the roadway surface in safe condition is critical to ensuring that motorists can travel safely through the area.

Lead attorney Marilynn Frangella of John J. Malm & Associates represented the injured plaintiffs in the case. “This case involved a pavement buckle that had been patched but never properly repaired, leaving a raised section of asphalt that created a dangerous hazard for motorists,” Frangella said. “Our clients suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle suddenly encountered the raised surface, and they were thrown from the bike. The evidence showed that the City had constructive notice of the dangerous roadway condition and failed to correct it.” When a municipality has notice of a hazardous roadway defect, Illinois law requires them to take steps to repair it.

Through fierce advocacy, John J. Malm & Associates reached a $495,000 settlement, resolving the claims brought by both injured plaintiffs.

Chicago personal injury attorney, John Malm, explained that the case highlights the importance of roadway safety and municipal responsibility. “Motorcyclists are uniquely vulnerable to roadway defects because even relatively small changes in pavement elevation can cause a motorcycle to lose control,” Malm said. “Illinois law requires municipalities to maintain roadways in a reasonably safe condition to prevent a crash.”

The settlement reached by the firm compensates the injured couple for their medical treatment and injuries and brings the litigation to a conclusion. For the plaintiffs, the resolution allows them to finally move forward after a serious and traumatic crash.

John J. Malm & Associates is an Illinois personal injury firm that serves clients throughout the Chicagoland area and its western suburbs with offices in Naperville and St. Charles. Our top-rated personal injury lawyers represent injured victims of automobile accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, work injuries, nursing home abuse and neglect, dog attacks, slip & fall/premises liability, wrongful death, and other accident and injury claims.

John J. Malm & Associates Personal Injury Lawyers

1730 Park Street Suite 201 Naperville, Illinois 60563

630-527-4177

https://www.malmlegal.com

Press Contact : John Malm

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.