Stoll Keenon Ogden strengthens Indianapolis office with strategic attorney additions

INDIANAPOLIS (March 18, 2026) – Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) announced today the addition of four attorneys to its Indianapolis office, Paul Mackowski, Keith Mundrick, R. Daniel Faust and W. Andrew Kirtley, all coming to SKO from Amundsen Davis. Their combined litigation, banking and transactional experience supports SKO Indianapolis’ rising demand among the banking, business, healthcare and corporate sectors.

“This moment represents the next step in the strategic evolution of our Indianapolis office,” said P. Douglas Barr, member and managing director of SKO. “We are building a firm designed for businesses navigating high‑stakes disputes, detailed transactions and regulatory demands. Paul, Keith, Daniel and Andrew bring strengths that directly advance that mission. Their experience further bolsters our ability to serve clients with the insight, collaboration and business‑oriented counsel that define the future of SKO.”

Mackowski and Mundrick join the firm as members, each bringing extensive experience advising business clients on complex commercial matters. Faust and Kirtley join as counsel, further enhancing the firm’s litigation capabilities.

These additions reinforce SKO’s interdisciplinary approach to serving clients in key industries including banking, finance, healthcare, real estate and other commercial services. With more than 140 attorneys across six offices in Indiana and Kentucky, SKO is a firm built to meet the dynamic needs of business and regulatory clients operating in competitive, fast‑moving environments.

SKO’s strategic transformation reflects the firm’s focus on delivering integrated legal and business insight through collaborative teams that support clients across state lines and industry sectors. SKO is trusted by businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond to support organizational goals and solve challenges.

NEW ATTORNEY BIOGRAPHIES

Paul Mackowski, member

Paul represents businesses, financial institutions and individuals in complex commercial and consumer disputes from pre‑litigation investigation through trial and appeal. His experience spans breach‑of‑contract and warranty claims, professional and products liability, deceptive trade practices, insurance coverage disputes and real‑estate‑related litigation. Paul also advises clients on internal investigations and manages bankruptcy and creditors’ rights matters, including receiverships and asset liquidations.

Keith Mundrick, member

Keith represents businesses, financial institutions, nonprofits and individuals in commercial finance, real estate and strategic risk matters. His work centers on structuring and closing credit facilities, handling multi‑property real estate matters, and guiding clients through amendments, workouts, restructurings and collateral enforcement. Keith also serves as outside general counsel to organizations facing significant contractual and operational complexity, aligning legal strategy with broader business objectives.

R. Daniel Faust, counsel to the firm

Daniel represents businesses and individuals in commercial, real estate and tort litigation. He brings significant first‑chair trial experience and is known for disciplined case management, clear communication and strategies aligned with client priorities. Daniel has handled major eminent domain matters, real estate litigation, creditor protection in foreclosure proceedings, and a broad range of labor, employment and commercial disputes.

W. Andrew Kirtley, counsel to the firm

Andrew represents businesses in civil litigation from initial claim investigation through final resolution. He evaluates exposure, aligns litigation strategy with operational goals and delivers efficient solutions to support long‑term business objectives. Andrew defends companies in matters involving negligence, bad faith, statutory claims, premises liability and commercial disputes, and previously served as a deputy attorney general defending Indiana state agencies in federal Section 1983 litigation.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) is a full-service law firm with six offices in Kentucky and Indiana. Since 1897, SKO has built a reputation for trusted counsel, deep client relationships and a commitment to excellence. With experience across 42 practices and 18 industries, SKO provides flexible, tailored solutions for its clients. Learn more at skofirm.com.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO)

334 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

5136157038

jamie.johnson@skofirm.com

https://www.skofirm.com/

Press Contact : Jamie Johnson

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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