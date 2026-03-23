Jonathan Walter’s "The Towpath" Explores the Dangerous Truth About Second Chances and the Cost of Rewriting the Past

Jonathan Walter

As experts warn about the dangers of dwelling on the past, The Towpath explores the cost of second chances

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research suggests that repeatedly replaying past mistakes and “what if” scenarios can significantly increase stress and emotional distress. As mental health conversations continue to evolve, psychologists are warning about the hidden cost of dwelling on the past. Yet despite these concerns, the idea of a second chance remains deeply appealing.

In The Towpath, author Jonathan Walter explores this contradiction, asking a question that feels both timeless and urgently relevant: what if the chance to change the past does not heal, but instead makes everything worse?

“We all carry moments we wish we could change,” says Walter. “But the real question is not whether we can go back, it is whether we should. Because sometimes, the past is not waiting to be fixed, it is waiting to reveal something we have been avoiding.”

Set in an ordinary place where extraordinary events unfold, The Towpath blurs the line between reality and possibility. What begins as one woman’s relentless attempt to change the past quickly spirals into something far more complex, forcing both characters and readers to confront the hidden consequences of revisiting it.

At the center of the story, a determined mother known as the Redeemer pushes the boundaries of time itself to save her daughter, Hannah. She will stop at nothing and allow no one to stand in her way. As timelines begin to fracture and truths unravel, one haunting reality emerges: not everything is meant to be undone.

Blending psychological depth with narrative tension, The Towpath explores the universal desire to erase regret while revealing the emotional cost of doing so. The novel speaks to a deeper cultural fear that beneath the longing for second chances lies the possibility that some truths may be too difficult to face once uncovered.

“We like to believe the past is something we can fix,” Walter adds. “But sometimes, the closer you get to it, the more it begins to change you instead.”

Early readers are already responding to the novel’s gripping premise and emotional intensity. One Amazon reviewer writes, “A dark and twisty tale of time travel driven by love. The high-stakes journey keeps you on edge from start to finish. With layered timelines and touches of fantasy, this is a book that is impossible to put down.”

About the Author

Jonathan Walter is the author of The Towpath, a time-travel suspense thriller set along Ohio’s historic canal corridor, and its companion novella, The Lost Diary of Gil Stanford, which explores the story’s darker psychological depths. His short fiction has appeared in Ghostlight: The Magazine of Terror, Dark Dossier #32, and The Devil’s Doorbell: An Anthology of Darkest Romance.

By day, Jonathan is a senior UX design professional with over twenty years of experience leading product and design strategy for Fortune 500 companies. He holds nineteen patents for industrial software applications and has also worked with startups in security and real estate technology.

To learn more about Walter and his work, click here: https://www.jondwalter.com/

Jonathan Walter is available for interviews.

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