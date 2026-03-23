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Australian same-day flower delivery brand Bloomeroo ranks #67 on FT Asia-Pacific 2026 with 645% growth powered by AI and CRM innovation.

Our philosophy on AI is simple: use it to get closer to the customer, not further away.” — Niklas Frassa

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomeroo, one of Australia's fastest-growing same-day flower delivery Australia services, has been recognised on the Financial Times (FT): Asia-Pacific's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list - a definitive annual ranking that benchmarks the region's most dynamic businesses by revenue growth. Published on 17 March 2026, Bloomeroo's inclusion in the top 100 - achieved just three years after launching - underscores the brand's rapid rise within Australia's highly competitive online gifting market.A Growth Story Rooted in Trust and ServiceBloomeroo was founded in 2021 as the first Australian venture of Limitless Technology Group (LTG) - the Southeast Asian powerhouse behind FlowerChimp, one of the largest flower delivery businesses in the region. Drawing on deep floral industry expertise and proven e-commerce infrastructure, LTG identified an opportunity to bring a premium, service-first flower delivery experience to Australian consumers.The growth story took a defining turn when LTG acquired Australian floral brand LVLY - a strategic move that combined LVLY's deep understanding of the Australian gifting market with Bloomeroo's e-commerce infrastructure. The result is a brand built at the intersection of accessibility and thoughtfulness, helping customers find the right flowers and words for every occasion.Data-Driven Growth: How Bloomeroo Unlocked a 300% Revenue SurgeBehind Bloomeroo's FT-recognised growth is a deliberate, insight-led approach to customer retention and lifecycle marketing. The team invested heavily in analysing email engagement heat maps to identify how and where customers interacted with communications - then used those insights to completely redesign its CRM flows, messaging architecture, and creative system.The results have been striking. The email channel - once a standard broadcast tool - has become one of Bloomeroo's most powerful revenue drivers, delivering up to 300% revenue growth in a single quarter.AI at the Heart of the Customer ExperienceIn 2025, Bloomeroo undertook an AI project that would redefine how it thinks about its audience. Using large language model technology, the team analysed thousands of customer message cards - examining tone, language patterns, occasion types, and sender-recipient relationships - to build a clearer picture of why customers purchase, not just what they buy.The findings revealed a clear distinction between Bloomeroo's customers and those of its sister brand LVLY. Bloomeroo's audience skews significantly toward sympathy flowers Australia ; moments of vulnerability where the sender is searching not just for beautiful flowers, but for the right words. This insight has directly shaped the brand's tone, card-writing guidance, and product curation, turning a sensitive customer need into a genuine point of competitive differentiation.Looking ahead, Bloomeroo is investing in AI search-optimised SEO: building content and structured data strategies designed for AI-powered discovery platforms. As consumers increasingly turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews to find product recommendations, Bloomeroo is positioning itself as the go-to online florist Australia customers as well as and AI engines recommend first.Leadership Perspective"Being recognised at #67 on the Financial Times Asia-Pacific fastest-growing companies list just three years after launch is a remarkable validation of what the Bloomeroo team has built. Customers don't just want flowers; they want confidence. Confidence that the bouquet will arrive on time, that it will look beautiful, and that the right sentiment will be carried with it. That philosophy has driven our growth, and we're only just getting started." - Niklas Frassa, CEO, Limitless Technology GroupAbout BloomerooBloomeroo is an Australian same-day flower and gift delivery service dedicated to helping customers send the right flowers with the right message, every time. Founded in 2021 and operating nationwide across Australia, Bloomeroo is part of the Limitless Group (LTG) portfolio - parent company of Flower Chimp, one of Southeast Asia's largest online flower delivery businesses, and LVLY, Australia's beloved floral brand. For more information, visit www.bloomeroo.com.au Media Contact:Isabella Thomson - Brand Manager, Bloomeroo / LVLYhello@bloomeroo.com.au

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