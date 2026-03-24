Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) Security Market Forecast to Reach $18.51 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) Security Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow to $18.51 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cyber physical systems (CPS) security market is gaining significant traction as industries increasingly rely on interconnected digital and physical assets. With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and widespread, protecting these integrated systems is more crucial than ever. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, key regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion in the Cyber Physical Systems Security Market

The CPS security market Growth has seen rapid growth over recent years and is projected to continue this trend. It is expected to increase from $10.05 billion in 2025 to $11.34 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The expansion during the past period has been driven mainly by the surge in cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure, the rising use of industrial automation, widespread integration of IoT devices in businesses, an ongoing push for digital transformation, and stricter regulatory compliance requirements.

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Forecasted Growth and Market Outlook Through 2030

Looking ahead, the CPS security market is anticipated to grow even faster, reaching $18.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0%. This anticipated growth is fueled by factors such as increased adoption of AI-driven threat detection systems, enhanced cloud and hybrid security deployments, greater use of autonomous systems, rising cybersecurity investments in sectors like energy and utilities, and the overall expansion of smart infrastructure and connected ecosystems. Key trends expected to influence the market include a rising preference for managed security services, stronger emphasis on compliance and regulatory guidance, broader deployment of encryption and data protection technologies, growth in security training and awareness initiatives, and expanded use of vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services.

Understanding the Scope of Cyber Physical Systems Security

Cyber physical systems security involves protecting interconnected digital and physical processes from malicious attacks, failures, or unauthorized access. Its core focus is ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of both the digital control systems and the physical components they govern. This protection is vital for critical infrastructures where cyber and physical elements are closely linked.

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Rising Cyber-Attacks as a Key Market Driver

A significant factor propelling the CPS security market is the increasing number of cyber-attacks. These attacks aim to damage or steal data and disrupt digital operations and infrastructure. As internet usage expands rapidly alongside digital technologies and online services, new vulnerabilities emerge, creating more opportunities for cybercriminals. CPS security acts as a critical defense by combining robust monitoring, threat detection, encryption, and resilient control mechanisms to shield the physical and digital parts of critical infrastructures from unauthorized access and malicious activity. For example, in January 2026, the Identity Theft Resource Center, a US-based nonprofit cybersecurity organization, reported that data compromise incidents in the USA rose to 3,322 in 2025, a 5% increase from 3,152 incidents in 2024. This rising trend in cyber threats is a major factor driving the demand for CPS security solutions.

Regional Dynamics and Market Landscape for CPS Security

In 2025, North America dominated the CPS security market, holding the largest regional share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional growth trends.

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