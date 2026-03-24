Communication Integrated Circuits Market Expected to Grow at 7.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2030, Generating $122.1B by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Communication Integrated Circuits Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $84.65 billion in 2025 to $90.93 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The communication integrated circuits market is becoming increasingly vital as the demand for faster and more efficient connectivity grows worldwide. These semiconductor devices play a key role in supporting modern communication systems, driving substantial market growth. Let’s explore the current market size, the main drivers fueling expansion, notable regional trends, and the outlook for this dynamic industry.

Communication Integrated Circuits Market Size and Growth Outlook

The communication integrated circuits market has experienced significant growth recently, rising to $84.65 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $90.93 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market's expansion during the past years is largely due to the proliferation of both wired and wireless networks, increased adoption of consumer electronics, growing mobile communication device usage, advances in semiconductor manufacturing, and greater industrial automation. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong trajectory, advancing to $122.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving growth in the forecast period include the rollout of 5G and next-generation wireless technologies, rising use of IoT and smart connected devices, growth in edge computing, expansion of industrial networking and field devices, and advancements in communication systems for autonomous vehicles. Key trends expected to shape the market involve higher adoption of high-speed communication ICs, integration of signal processing and optimization capabilities, increasing demand for microcontrollers and memory ICs in smart devices, broader use of analog and logic ICs in industrial networks, and an emphasis on edge devices and gateways for real-time communication.

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Understanding Communication Integrated Circuits and Their Role

Communication integrated circuits (ICs) are specialized semiconductor chips designed to handle the processing, transmission, and reception of electronic communication signals. They consolidate multiple functions such as modulation, demodulation, amplification, and signal processing into a single device. By doing so, these ICs enable communication systems and electronic devices to operate faster, more reliably, and with greater energy efficiency, which is essential for the demands of modern networks and applications.

Key Drivers Behind Growth in Communication Integrated Circuits

One of the primary forces propelling the communication integrated circuits market is the rapid increase in data traffic globally. The volume of digital data transferred over both fixed and mobile networks continues to grow at a remarkable pace, fueled by expanding broadband infrastructure and growing internet usage.

This surge in data traffic is largely driven by the widespread reliance on high-speed, dependable internet for activities like remote work, online education, streaming entertainment, and healthcare services. Consequently, broadband adoption and upgrade cycles are accelerating worldwide to meet these demands.

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Supporting the surge in data and broadband expansion are communication integrated circuits that enable efficient high-speed signal processing, modulation, switching, and power-saving data transmission. These functions are critical for network devices such as routers, base stations, and broadband equipment, which must reliably handle increasing traffic volumes. For example, a report published by Ericsson in November 2024 highlights that by 2030, 5G networks will manage 80% of global mobile data traffic, a sharp rise from 34% in 2024. This trend underscores how expanding data traffic and broadband infrastructure are key growth drivers for the communication integrated circuits market.

Regional Outlook for the Communication Integrated Circuits Market

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the communication integrated circuits market in 2025, reflecting the region’s advanced infrastructure and strong technology adoption. Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by ongoing investments in telecommunications and industrial automation. The comprehensive market analysis also encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments and opportunities.

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