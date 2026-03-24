Cloud Personal And Entry Level Storage Market Forecast to Reach $61.69 Billion by 2030 with an 8.6% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Cloud Personal And Entry Level Storage Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $40.84 billion in 2025 to $44.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud personal and entry level storage market has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting the increasing reliance on digital data storage solutions by individuals and small businesses. As data creation and management needs continue to evolve, this market is set to see further expansion driven by technological advancements and changing user demands. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Cloud Personal and Entry Level Storage Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The market for cloud personal and entry level storage showed robust growth in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $40.84 billion in 2025 to $44.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend during the historic period is largely due to the increasing adoption of cloud storage subscriptions, greater use of data management solutions tailored for personal and small business use, the surge in digital media production and storage requirements, the availability of affordable storage hardware, and heightened awareness of data backup and disaster recovery strategies.

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Looking ahead, this market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $61.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The forecasted expansion is fueled by the rising demand for hybrid cloud storage solutions, the integration of AI-driven data management and analytics tools, the acceleration of digital transformation among small businesses, the growth of secure and encrypted cloud services, and the increasing combination of storage options with remote work technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market during this period include more widespread use of cloud-based storage, higher demand for hybrid storage deployments, growth in personal data backup and synchronization offerings, expansion of secure file-sharing and collaboration platforms, and greater emphasis on entry-level solid-state and magnetic storage devices.

Understanding Cloud Personal and Entry Level Storage Solutions

Cloud personal and entry level storage refers to digital storage services and devices that enable individuals and small businesses to store, manage, and access their data remotely. These solutions provide secure, scalable, and easily accessible storage through cloud platforms or entry-level hardware without requiring complex onsite infrastructure. Their primary role is to improve data availability, support backup and recovery processes, facilitate collaboration, reduce dependence on local storage, ensure business continuity, and promote efficient data handling.

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Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Cloud Personal and Entry Level Storage Market

The expanding volume of digital data is a major driver behind the growth of the cloud personal and entry level storage market. Digital data consists of electronic information such as text, images, videos, audio, and other records generated by digital devices, software, and online platforms. The surge in data volume is mainly due to the widespread use of smartphones and connected devices, which continually produce and save vast amounts of photos, videos, application data, and online activity. Cloud personal and entry level storage solutions effectively respond to this challenge by offering scalable, on-demand storage capacity for files, media, and backups, reducing reliance on local hardware through remote access and automated synchronization, thereby enhancing data availability and user convenience.

Supporting this growth, in December 2025, Demand Sage Inc., a US-based B2B Software as a Service company, reported that global data generation had reached 181 zettabytes, marking a 23.13% year-over-year increase. This translates to approximately 2.5 quintillion bytes created daily—equivalent to 29 terabytes per second or nearly 2.5 million terabytes every day. Such staggering data volumes clearly drive the need for scalable cloud and entry-level storage solutions, contributing to the market’s expansion.

Geographical Leadership Within the Cloud Personal and Entry Level Storage Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cloud personal and entry level storage market, reflecting the region’s advanced technology adoption and mature digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to become the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing internet penetration, and expanding cloud infrastructure investments. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

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