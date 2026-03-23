Taiwan Pavilion Wins Best in Show Award at the 2026 Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show

Group photo featuring the Director-General of TECO in San Francisco and representatives from Taiwan Tourism Administration, airline partners, and travel agent partners at the event. Contemporary dancer Chinchin Hsu was specially invited to perform Tranquil Leaf, a dance work inspired by Taiwan’s tea culture, using movement to express the mood and spirit of tea. The Taiwan Pavilion received the event’s Best in Show Award – International, standing out among international exhibitors as one of the highlights of the exhibition.

Taiwan Tourism joined the Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show on March 21 to 22, 2026, and won the Best in Show Award for its immersive pavilion experience.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration participated in the Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show, Northern California’s annual travel event, on March 21 and 22, 2026. On the very first day of the show, the Taiwan Pavilion stood out among many international exhibitors and received the event’s Best in Show Award – International, becoming one of the highlights of the exhibition.

Built around the theme “See Taiwan, and More Importantly, Feel Taiwan,” the Taiwan Pavilion blended the imagery of tea culture with the atmosphere of a traditional tea house to create an immersive experience filled with cultural depth and human warmth. Through interactive experiences that engaged the senses, visitors were invited to discover the beauty of Taiwan in a more personal and memorable way.

At the opening ceremony, Director General Chih-Hsiang Wu of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco remarked that Taiwan is a vibrant and diverse travel destination. Whether cycling along its stunning coastline, hiking through mountain trails, or exploring its marine and natural ecology, visitors can enjoy unforgettable experiences. In today’s fast-changing world, Taiwan is known not only for its beautiful scenery, but also for its friendly, open, and safe travel environment. He noted that the warmth of the Taiwanese people and the charm of Taiwan’s culture are what inspire travelers to return again and again.

Szu-Hsien Sylvia Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration San Francisco Office, said the award was deeply encouraging and also reflected a continuation of past success. In November 2025, the Taiwan Tourism brand activation at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose received a Gold Winner honor in the Brand Experience and Activation category at the internationally recognized MUSE Creative Awards. The event successfully brought together themes of cycling tourism, the image of Taipei 101, a 3D immersive photo installation, an Airstream mobile showcase featuring Taiwan Tourism mascot OhBear, and an overall creative event design that highlighted both lifestyle and eco-tourism.

Director Lee noted that from the MUSE Creative Awards Gold Winner recognition to this year’s Best in Show Award – International, these achievements demonstrate the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s ongoing efforts to bring Taiwan’s culture, sustainable tourism, and lifestyle appeal to international audiences through innovative and interactive design, while building a lasting impression among Bay Area visitors.

Highlights of the Taiwan Pavilion included:

1. Cultural and nature themed displays

The pavilion featured two themed discovery walls, Feel Taiwan in Culture and Feel Taiwan in Nature, presenting Taiwan’s rich cultural landscape, signature cuisine, and the beauty of its mountains, coastlines, and four-season scenery.

2. Five-senses immersive interactive experiences

Visitors enjoyed tea tasting, personalized Chinese calligraphy bookmarks, and DIY lantern making featuring OhBear Year of Horse Lantern. Interactive games also gave visitors the chance to receive popular souvenirs such as bubble tea keychains, helping create a fun and memorable experience.

3. Cross-disciplinary artistic performances

Contemporary dancer Chinchin Hsu was specially invited to perform Tranquil Leaf, a dance work inspired by Taiwan’s tea culture, using movement to express the mood and spirit of tea. On the second day of the show, San Francisco Opera cellist Jung-Hsuan Ko performed Taiwanese folk songs and world classics, connecting Taiwan with international culture through music.

4. Integrated tourism resources and exclusive travel offers

The pavilion brought together three Taiwanese airlines, China Airlines, EVA Air, and STARLUX Airlines, along with multiple travel industry partners, to jointly promote travel to Taiwan. Visitors received customized travel suggestions and limited-time offers. A round-trip flight ticket sweepstakes between San Francisco and Taipei was also launched, encouraging visitors to experience Taiwan for themselves.

In addition, the Taiwan Tourism Administration promoted Taiwan’s Transit Passenger Incentive Program. Eligible travelers transiting through Taoyuan International Airport may receive an NT$600 voucher that can be used for airport dining or souvenirs, further strengthening Taiwan’s appeal as a major hub in Asia.

The Taiwan Tourism Administration stated that it will continue to deepen its presence in the North American market through innovative marketing approaches and immersive experience design. By doing so, it aims to strengthen Taiwan’s international tourism brand and attract more global travelers to explore the island’s diverse charm.



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