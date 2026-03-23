From Legacy to Future: Historic Quiroga Tribute Brings Legends, IBF Replica Belts, and Rising Youth to Rosedale Park

Daniel Olavarrieta with Coach Howard Mena and Coach Carlos from Mena's Boxing Loke G, Daniel Olavarrieta, and Brickaveli Howard Mena and his pupil at attention. Mena's Boxing Club is prominent in Houston offering decades of experience in the art of Boxing.

Quiroga Tribute, led by Epi Quiroga and Camacho Jr., united legends and youth with IBF replica belts for USA Boxing amateurs in San Antonio.

No matter How hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.” — Tupac Amaru Shakur

SAN ANTONIO , TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spirit of South Texas boxing was on full display at Rosedale Park as the 1st Annual Robert “Pikin” Quiroga Amateur Boxing Tribute Event brought together legends of the sport, community leaders, and a new generation of fighters under one powerful purpose—honoring legacy while building the future.The event was led by Epi Quiroga, brother of the late world champion Robert “Pikin” Quiroga, alongside Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr., as they helped bring the vision of the Robert Quiroga Pavilion to life through action, mentorship, and community engagement.Sanctioned under USA Boxing, the showcase featured 25 competitive amateur bouts, highlighting young fighters from across Texas. Each match reflected discipline, resilience, and the structured development that defines amateur boxing at its highest level.A defining highlight of the event came with the awarding of IBF championship belt replicas to all winners. The belts—sponsored by The IBF and Lora R. Lozano of Lora Law Firm—were modeled after official titles from the International Boxing Federation, giving young athletes a tangible symbol of excellence and a glimpse into the highest levels of the sport.The presence of boxing legend Mike Ayala further elevated the significance of the event, reinforcing San Antonio’s deep-rooted boxing heritage. His attendance, along with other respected figures, served as inspiration for the fighters stepping into the ring.Behind the scenes, the Quiroga legacy remained at the forefront, with family involvement and community support driving the event’s success. Epi Quiroga played a hands-on role throughout, ensuring that every detail reflected the honor and respect tied to his brother’s name.Also in attendance were Loke G and Brickaveli of KBT, representing independent media and cultural storytelling, documenting the event and supporting a movement grounded in authenticity and community impact.More than a boxing showcase, the Quiroga Tribute Event stood as a powerful reminder of what the sport represents—discipline, opportunity, and transformation. It brought together generations, from seasoned champions to first-time competitors, all connected by a shared respect for the craft.As the final bell echoed through Rosedale Park, one truth remained clear: the legacy of Robert “Pikin” Quiroga is not only remembered—it is actively shaping the next generation of champions.

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