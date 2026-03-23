Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Announces State Offices Open Following Severe Weather

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES STATE OFFICES OPEN

FOLLOWING SEVERE WEATHER



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 22, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that state offices and operations statewide will reopen following the severe weather brought by the recent Kona Low storm system.

Public schools are also resuming operations, with the exception of a small number of campuses on Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu and Moloka‘i, that remain closed due to storm-related damage, access issues or safety concerns. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) continues to assess conditions, complete repairs and communicate directly with affected families and staff. Parents and students are encouraged to check the DOE website for the latest information on school closures.

Kahuku Public and School Library and Moloka‘i Public Library will be closed to the public tomorrow, Monday, March 23. Additional closures and the reopening of libraries may vary depending on when we can safely reopen to the public.

While the immediate threat from the storm has passed, recovery efforts continue across the islands as state and county crews assess damage, clear debris and restore impacted infrastructure.

The state of Hawaiʻi extends its deepest gratitude to essential workers across all counties — including first responders, emergency managers, healthcare workers, utility crews and public works teams — who worked around the clock to protect lives and restore services.

“The strength of Hawaiʻi is our people,” said Governor Green. “Throughout this storm, we saw neighbors helping neighbors, communities stepping up and our emergency teams working tirelessly to keep everyone safe. I want to thank our essential workers and partners for their incredible dedication — and I am deeply grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for looking out for one another during this challenging time.”

Residents are reminded to remain cautious as conditions stabilize, particularly in areas still experiencing flooding, road closures or infrastructure damage. The public is encouraged to continue monitoring official updates and to avoid entering floodwaters or unsafe areas.

For preparedness resources and recovery information, visit https://ready.hawaii.gov.

# # #