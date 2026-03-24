Rising Cargo Theft Drives Demand for Preventive Trailer Security Solutions Ahead of MATS 2026
Trinetra Guard highlights growing cargo theft risks as EM6000Auto prepares to debut at MATS 2026.
At MATS 2026, Trinetra Guard will introduce EM6000Auto, a trailer security system designed to prevent theft before it begins.
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🚨 THE CARGO THEFT CHALLENGE
Cargo theft has evolved into a highly organized activity, with many incidents involving:
• unauthorized tractor hook-ups
• rapid trailer relocation
• coordinated theft operations
Most technologies today help fleets locate stolen trailers —
but only after the theft has occurred.
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🔄 SHIFTING FROM RESPONSE TO PREVENTION
EM6000Auto introduces a different approach.
Instead of tracking stolen trailers,
the system prevents the trailer from moving.
This shift from detection to prevention may redefine how fleets approach trailer security.
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⚙️ INDUSTRY RELEVANCE
The system may impact:
• Fleet operators
• Insurance providers
• Security companies
• Telematics platforms
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🎤 LIVE DEMONSTRATION AT MATS
Friday, March 27 — 10:10 AM
Pro Talks Stage — East Hall
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🔗 MORE INFORMATION
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS
Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
+1 213-713-3090
email us here
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