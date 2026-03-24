Rising Cargo Theft Drives Demand for Preventive Trailer Security Solutions Ahead of MATS 2026

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Trinetra Guard highlights growing cargo theft risks as EM6000Auto prepares to debut at MATS 2026.

Cargo theft is evolving, and prevention is becoming more critical than detection” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cargo theft continues to increase across North America, industry leaders are searching for solutions that go beyond tracking and recovery.At MATS 2026, Trinetra Guard will introduce EM6000Auto, a trailer security system designed to prevent theft before it begins.________________________________________🚨 THE CARGO THEFT CHALLENGECargo theft has evolved into a highly organized activity, with many incidents involving:• unauthorized tractor hook-ups• rapid trailer relocation• coordinated theft operationsMost technologies today help fleets locate stolen trailers —but only after the theft has occurred.________________________________________🔄 SHIFTING FROM RESPONSE TO PREVENTIONEM6000Auto introduces a different approach.Instead of tracking stolen trailers,the system prevents the trailer from moving.This shift from detection to prevention may redefine how fleets approach trailer security.________________________________________⚙️ INDUSTRY RELEVANCEThe system may impact:• Fleet operators• Insurance providers• Security companies• Telematics platforms________________________________________🎤 LIVE DEMONSTRATION AT MATSFriday, March 27 — 10:10 AMPro Talks Stage — East Hall________________________________________🔗 MORE INFORMATION

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