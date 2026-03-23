StrataX Development Positions Itself at the Forefront of California Housing Transformation with SB9, AB1033, and SB79

Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, leading innovative housing strategies across California

By leveraging new state housing laws, StrataX Development is unlocking hidden property value and creating scalable investment opportunities across California

“We’re witnessing one of the most significant shifts in California real estate in decades. SB9, AB1033, and SB79 aren’t just policies—they’re catalysts.” — David Simmons

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StrataX Development Capitalizes on SB9 AB1033 and SB79 to Redefine California Housing

A policy driven approach to increasing density enabling homeownership and delivering scalable returns in Californias evolving housing market

StrataX Development a Silicon Valley based real estate firm is advancing a next generation housing model by strategically leveraging Californias most impactful housing laws SB9 AB1033 and SB79 to unlock new value in residential real estate.

As California continues to face a persistent housing shortage StrataX Development is aligning its investment and development strategy with legislation designed to increase density improve affordability and create new pathways for property ownership.

We are witnessing one of the most significant shifts in California real estate in decades SB9 AB1033 and SB79 are not just policies they are catalysts At StrataX we are building a model that turns these laws into real scalable opportunities for investors while expanding access to homeownership

Dave Simmons Chief Executive Officer StrataX Development

Understanding the Legislative Opportunity

SB9 Senate Bill 9 Unlocking Lot Splits and Duplex Development

SB9 allows homeowners and developers to split a single-family lot into two parcels and build up to two units on each lot enabling up to four units where only one previously existed.

For investors and developers this creates the ability to increase land value through lot splits by right approvals that reduce entitlement risk and timelines and scalable small lot development opportunities in high demand neighborhoods.

AB1033 Enabling ADU Condominium Sales

AB1033 allows local jurisdictions to approve the separate sale of accessory dwelling units as condominiums transforming ADUs from rental only assets into individually sellable units.

This creates a new exit strategy where developers can build and sell ADUs independently of the primary home while increasing liquidity accelerating capital recycling and expanding access to homeownership at more attainable price points.

SB79 Transit Oriented Development Expansion Increasing Density Near Transit

SB79 proposes to expand allowable residential density near major transit corridors by limiting restrictive local zoning enabling more units in transit rich areas.

If broadly adopted this creates opportunities to build more units on the same parcel near transit hubs reduce parking requirements and access premium locations with strong long term appreciation potential.

A Unified Strategy for Scalable Growth

StrataX Development is positioned at the intersection of these policies by combining SB9 lot splits to increase land value ADU development under AB1033 for condominium sales and future SB79 density opportunities in transit-oriented markets.

This integrated approach maximizes both unit count and exit flexibility creating a repeatable and scalable development model across California.

One of the company's active initiatives the San Felipe project reflects this strategy through thoughtful design regulatory alignment and value creation.

Delivering Value Across the Ecosystem

StrataX Development creates value across multiple stakeholders.

Investors gain access to high yield asset backed projects with multiple exit strategies.

Homeowners can monetize their land through partnerships and development opportunities.

Cities benefit from increased housing supply without large scale disruption.

About StrataX Development

StrataX Development is a California based real estate development firm focused on policy driven housing solutions. The company combines development expertise regulatory insight and investment strategy to deliver scalable residential projects that address Californias housing shortage while generating strong returns.

Media Contact

StrataX Development

Email [info@strataxdev.com]

Phone 844 793 8800

Address 2150 N First St Suite 400 San Jose CA 95131 United States

www.StrataXdev.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.