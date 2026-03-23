EM6000Auto to Debut at MATS 2026 as Advanced Trailer Security System Designed to Prevent Cargo Theft
Trinetra Guard to unveil EM6000Auto, a new trailer-mounted system developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, introducing a prevention-first approach to cargo theft.
The system is designed to prevent unauthorized trailer movement, addressing one of the fastest-growing challenges in the trucking industry: cargo theft.
________________________________________
🚛 A NEW APPROACH TO TRAILER SECURITY
Cargo theft continues to rise across North America, with most solutions focused on:
• GPS tracking
• telematics alerts
• post-theft recovery
However, these systems operate after the theft has already occurred.
EM6000Auto introduces a prevention-first model.
If an unauthorized tractor attempts to move the trailer,
the trailer does not move.
________________________________________
⚙️ KEY CAPABILITIES
EM6000Auto is designed to:
• Prevent unauthorized trailer movement
• Detect unauthorized tractor hook-ups
• Automate landing gear operation
• Provide GPS visibility and alerts
Developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, the system combines physical security with automation.
________________________________________
🎤 MATS PRESENTATION
Trinetra Guard will present EM6000Auto at:
• Friday, March 27, 2026
• 10:10 AM
• Pro Talks Stage, East Hall
________________________________________
🔗 RSVP / DETAILS
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS
Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.