EM6000Auto to Debut at MATS 2026 as Advanced Trailer Security System Designed to Prevent Cargo Theft

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Trinetra Guard to unveil EM6000Auto, a new trailer-mounted system developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, introducing a prevention-first approach to cargo theft.

Preventing trailer movement before theft occurs may redefine cargo security across the trucking industry” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinetra Guard announced today that it will debut EM6000Auto, an advanced trailer security system, at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026).The system is designed to prevent unauthorized trailer movement, addressing one of the fastest-growing challenges in the trucking industry: cargo theft.________________________________________🚛 A NEW APPROACH TO TRAILER SECURITYCargo theft continues to rise across North America, with most solutions focused on:• GPS tracking• telematics alerts• post-theft recoveryHowever, these systems operate after the theft has already occurred.EM6000Auto introduces a prevention-first model.If an unauthorized tractor attempts to move the trailer,the trailer does not move.________________________________________⚙️ KEY CAPABILITIESEM6000Auto is designed to:• Prevent unauthorized trailer movement• Detect unauthorized tractor hook-ups• Automate landing gear operation• Provide GPS visibility and alertsDeveloped in cooperation with JB Hunt, the system combines physical security with automation.________________________________________🎤 MATS PRESENTATIONTrinetra Guard will present EM6000Auto at:• Friday, March 27, 2026• 10:10 AM• Pro Talks Stage, East Hall________________________________________🔗 RSVP / DETAILS

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