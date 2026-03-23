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EM6000Auto to Debut at MATS 2026 as Advanced Trailer Security System Designed to Prevent Cargo Theft

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Trinetra Guard to unveil EM6000Auto, a new trailer-mounted system developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, introducing a prevention-first approach to cargo theft.

Preventing trailer movement before theft occurs may redefine cargo security across the trucking industry”
— Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard
LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinetra Guard announced today that it will debut EM6000Auto, an advanced trailer security system, at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026).
The system is designed to prevent unauthorized trailer movement, addressing one of the fastest-growing challenges in the trucking industry: cargo theft.
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🚛 A NEW APPROACH TO TRAILER SECURITY
Cargo theft continues to rise across North America, with most solutions focused on:
• GPS tracking
• telematics alerts
• post-theft recovery
However, these systems operate after the theft has already occurred.
EM6000Auto introduces a prevention-first model.
If an unauthorized tractor attempts to move the trailer,
the trailer does not move.
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⚙️ KEY CAPABILITIES
EM6000Auto is designed to:
• Prevent unauthorized trailer movement
• Detect unauthorized tractor hook-ups
• Automate landing gear operation
• Provide GPS visibility and alerts
Developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, the system combines physical security with automation.
________________________________________
🎤 MATS PRESENTATION
Trinetra Guard will present EM6000Auto at:
• Friday, March 27, 2026
• 10:10 AM
• Pro Talks Stage, East Hall
________________________________________
🔗 RSVP / DETAILS
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS

Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
949
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EM6000Auto to Debut at MATS 2026 as Advanced Trailer Security System Designed to Prevent Cargo Theft

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