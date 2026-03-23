ST LNG Selects Baker Hughes as Technology Provider for U.S. Offshore LNG Project

Baker Hughes to supply gas compression and power generation technology for ST LNG’s proposed 8.4 MTPA LNG export terminal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, and ST LNG, LLC announced Monday an agreement under which Baker Hughes will supply critical gas compression, power generation equipment, and project development support for ST LNG’s proposed 8.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal offshore of Matagorda, Texas.As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will provide two LM6000PF gas turbine-driven centrifugal compressor trains and three NovaLT™16 gas turbine generator packages, securing the necessary production capacity for the first phase of the project, which is expected to deliver 2.1 MTPA as part of a planned four-phase development.“As we advance toward completion of the project’s first phase, selecting proven technology from a reliable partner with deep domain expertise is essential,” said ST LNG CEO Sharad Tak. “Baker Hughes’ extensive experience across LNG projects, including complex offshore environments, provides confidence that the ST LNG facility will achieve first LNG in the second quarter of 2030. Their ability to deliver a comprehensive equipment solution, combined with their commitment to supporting project development, is a key enabler in advancing our deepwater LNG port.”"Our LNG solutions portfolio is designed to support a wide range of operational requirements, from large-scale onshore facilities to specialized offshore applications such as ST LNG’s,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “We look forward to working closely with ST LNG to deliver reliable, efficient and lower-carbon solutions.”The selection of Baker Hughes for this facility, to be located in U.S. federal waters, represents a significant milestone as the project progresses toward Final Investment Decision. Baker Hughes expects to recognize orders associated with this agreement as the project advances.About Baker HughesBaker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.About ST LNGST LNG LLC is proposing an offshore LNG export terminal near Matagorda, Texas. The privately held company made the project public in June 2025 as it pursued a key deepwater port license from the U.S. Maritime Administration. The proposed development will consist of up to four liquefaction units installed on fixed platforms, each with a nominal capacity of 2.1 MTPA, resulting in a total planned capacity of 8.4 MTPA. Initial production from the first phase is targeted for mid-2030.For more information, please contact:Media RelationsBaker HughesChiara Toniato+39 3463823419Chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.comST LNGAlap Shah, PEPresidentST LNG, LLC1.844.769.9070info@stenergyco.comInvestor RelationsChase Mulvehill+1 346-297-2561investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

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