'World First' AI App, Developed by Princeton Scientists, to screen up to 600,000 Children a year for Autism

Australian med-tech Company, BlinkLab signs Nationwide government-funded Autism Screening Program with Morocco

BlinkLab Ltd (ASX:BB1)

Morocco’s actions will serve notice to governments globally seeking to maximise the effectiveness of their healthcare systems.” — Brian Leedman, Non-executive Chairman of BlinkLab

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s BlinkLab lands Morocco Government deal in a world first nation-wide smartphone autism screen program, delivering real-world validation for its Dx1 technology ahead of a pivotal FDA clearance bid, and at zero capital cost to BlinkLab.Commercial ContextBlinkLab (ASX: BB1, Perth WA) has lifted a trading halt applied 19 March 2026 to announce it has entered into a formal agreement with the Foundation Mohammed V for Solidarity to provide its Dx1 smartphone-based autism screening technology to Morocco's national health system. The deal carries no upfront revenue; instead it is structured to deliver three commercially valuable assets:Real-world validation at scale: National-level deployment across a population of 38 million people provides clinical evidence directly complementary to BlinkLab's ongoing US FDA 510(k) registrational trial across 10 major US research hospitals, including Cincinnati Children's, Seattle Children's and Vanderbilt Kennedy Center. First patient testing in the US pivotal trial commenced in Q1 2026.Data ownership: All data generated by the Moroccan program is retained exclusively by BlinkLab, a significant AI model-training and IP asset as the dataset grows to national scale.Commercial pathway post-FDA: Upon any future FDA clearance, commercial terms including fees payable to BlinkLab will be renegotiated with the Moroccan government. The Morocco framework is explicitly designed as a replicable model for North Africa and the Middle East.The Australian Dimension:BlinkLab's Non-Executive Chairman Brian Leedman who previously chaired ResApp Health, the cough-analysis app acquired by Pfizer for AUS $179 million in 2022 drew a direct line to Australia's NDIS in commenting on the deal. He noted that under the NDIS, an adult with autism receives more than three times the funding support of a child, describing the wave of children now being diagnosed with autism growing into adulthood as a "tsunami of funding."The implication for Australia is clear: earlier, cheaper, more accessible diagnosis, of the kind BlinkLab's technology enables, is not just a public health imperative, it is a fiscal one. BlinkLab's technology is currently the subject of Australian clinical research initiatives as part of its R&D Tax Incentive program, and the company's primary listing is on the ASX (BB1).Brian Leedman, Non-executive Chairman of BlinkLab,“The deployment of Blinklab’s smartphone technology as an early screening test for autism prior to regulatory approval is testament to the commercial possibilities of the Dx 1 platform. Early screening leads to early diagnosis and early intervention for families seeking support for children with developmental and behavioural difficulties. There is clear evidence that early intervention programs improve clinical outcomes and are highly cost-effective during adulthood. Morocco’s actions will serve notice to governments globally seeking to maximise the effectiveness of their healthcare systems. In relation to Australia’s own NDIS, an adult receives more than three times the level of funding support than a child. This represents a tsunami of funding to support the current wave of children being diagnosed with autism growing into adulthood.”Dr Henk-Jan Boele, Managing Director & CEO, BlinkLab,"The CNMH autism centres in Morocco have extensive first-hand experience with our technology through prior collaborative clinical studies. This direct clinical experience, highlighted BlinkLab’s operational ease of use and its high diagnostic accuracy, which in turn, drove the government’s decision to select BlinkLab’s Dx1 Platform for its nationwide screening program. It reflects high levels of confidence in our platform capacities, even prior to formal regulatory clearance. This outcome also highlights the commercial strength of our go-to-market strategy, where a robust, evidence-based scientific foundation is driving initial national-scale clinical adoption."Dr Khalid Benhassan, Director, Mohammed VI National Center for the Disabled,"Thanks to the simplicity and accessibility of smartphone technology, BlinkLab makes early screening from as young as 18 months not only clinically reliable, but also practical and deployable across various healthcare and community settings. This approach provides families and frontline healthcare professionals with direct access to an objective assessment of neurological development."About BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1)BlinkLab Limited is an ASX-listed digital health company headquartered in Perth, Western Australia. Founded by neuroscientists from Princeton University and incorporated in 2021, BlinkLab listed on the ASX in April 2024. The company is developing an AI-powered, smartphone-based diagnostic platform for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Its Dx1 platform is currently the subject of a pivotal FDA 510(k) registrational trial across 10 US clinical sites.Website: www.blinklab.org | ASX: BB1 | Perth WA 6000, AustraliaFor media enquiries and interview requests, contact: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

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