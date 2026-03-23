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Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assualt, Domestic Assualt

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 26B4002170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry                          

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/22/2026 at approximately 1618 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goat Farm Road, Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Charles Vargas                                               

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 22, 2026, at approximately 1618 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Pittsford, Rutland County, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Charles Vargas, age 73 of Pittsford, Vermont, caused injury to a family member at the residence. Vargas was arrested without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Vargas was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 03/23/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

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Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assualt, Domestic Assualt

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