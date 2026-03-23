Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assualt, Domestic Assualt
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 26B4002170
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/22/2026 at approximately 1618 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Goat Farm Road, Pittsford, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Charles Vargas
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 22, 2026, at approximately 1618 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Pittsford, Rutland County, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Charles Vargas, age 73 of Pittsford, Vermont, caused injury to a family member at the residence. Vargas was arrested without incident and processed at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Vargas was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 03/23/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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