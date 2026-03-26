Energy Healer Michele Newman of High Vibe Life Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step aside, crystal ball clichés and very serious gurus. Enter Michele Newman, a lifelong psychic, accomplished energy healer, jazz vocalist, and founder of High Vibe Life, who has spent over seven decades dancing between dimensions, classrooms, and boardrooms. A client, who’s a professor, recently told her. “You’re an amazing Bridger of worlds. You nimbly weave issues together between the practical problems of life and the spiritual realm, to come up with a real-life workable plan.”

Michele’s story is as vibrant as her signature sound baths, bringing together deep spiritual wisdom, a genuine gift for connection, and a healthy dose of irreverent California humor.

Michele’s journey began in the most unexpected place—a family of musicians, who were also religious leaders into mystical concepts. Born in 1952, she grew up surrounded by song and sensitivity, honing her intuition and noticing truths that others overlooked. “When I was six, I asked my mother why nobody liked me,” Michele recounts. “She told me, ‘You don’t always have to say the truth to people.’ Apparently, not everyone appreciates a pint-sized psychic reading akashic records over lunch!”

This early lesson in diplomacy helped shape her adult approach: offering insight with compassion, and mostly, only when invited.

Decades before “energy work” became a buzzword, Michele found her calling in music, teaching, and eventually Silicon Valley’s corporate trenches. Her resume reads like a spiritual coming-of-age novel, from choir director to headhunter, from scuba divemaster to ordained spiritual director. Along the way, she quietly refined her gifts, learning when to share visions and when to simply listen.

But it was personal loss that deepened her path. After her mother’s passing from cancer in the 1990s, Michele’s musical focus turned to sound healing, studying at San Francisco’s progressive California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS). “I wanted to help people who, like my mom, were facing illness and stress,” she recalls. Her work quickly expanded from individuals to community events, collaborating with doctors and volunteering with groups like Women Care. Her approach? “Stress relief, peacefulness, and sleep. These are the basics that change lives,” asserts Michele.

As both a psychic and sound healer, Michele brings a rare blend of intuition and science. She’s known for her unique sessions pairing crystal bowls with psychic readings. Clients receive not only insights into their soul’s journey, but also a literal ‘tune-up’ as sound frequencies infuse healing deep into the cellular level. “It’s not just about what the psychic says. It’s about embodying that high frequency with an inner resonance that truly shifts how you feel and live,” Michele explains.

Never one to color inside the lines, Michele’s spiritual toolbox has grown to include channeling her Galactic Council of Star System Sirius (Coriana is the name they call themselves), guiding women’s heart circles, and leading sacred retreats at Mount Shasta. Her work appeals to everyone who is curious about their soul’s purpose, whether they’re navigating career changes, healing childhood wounds, or just seeking a new sense of connection.

At seventy-three, Michele shows no signs of slowing down. If anything, she’s expanding. Her upcoming Mount Shasta retreat is the latest in a long line of women’s programs designed to help participants “activate their divine blueprint” and connect with their higher selves. She’s also launching an online course (called “Activate Your Divine Blueprint”) with the same purpose, inviting spiritual adventurers worldwide to join her in growing The High Vibe Tribe.

Michele’s services include:

Mentoring programs (three, six, or twelve months), focusing on deep healing, self-discovery, and integration of spiritual gifts

Personal and group sound healing sessions with crystal bowls and psychic guidance

Special events such as birthdays, weddings, memorials, women’s circles and other events.

Retreats to sacred sites, including her signature Mount Shasta gathering

New online courses for those ready to explore their soul’s journey from home

Through it all, Michele remains grounded, approach-ably wise, and refreshingly candid. “Everyone is on a spiritual path, whether they know it or not. My job is to help people remember who we are, why we’re here, and how to have a little more fun along the way,” she says. “After all, we’re here to play.”

About Michele Newman & High Vibe Life

Michele Newman is a psychic, energy healer, sound healer, musician, spiritual director, and founder of High Vibe Life in Santa Cruz, CA. Through private sessions, group events, and immersive retreats, Michele helps clients discover and embody their true spiritual essence using a blend of intuitive guidance, sound healing, and playful wisdom.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michele Newman, energy healer and founder of High Vibe Life, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday March 20th at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-energy-healer-michele-newman/id1785721253?i=1000756607715

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-energy-healer-michele-newman-of-high-vibe-life-327720116

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1hVbtyWUn1Z68RhE7g7Bpz

For more information about Michele Newman, please visit https://highvibelife.us/

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