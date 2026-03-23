RAW Marketing Agency Expands Services for Small Businesses Across the US

RAW Marketing Agency builds bold brands for small businesses across Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Full-service marketing agency now serving small businesses in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Austin, and Las Vegas with monthly packages.

Small businesses deserve national-level marketing strategy without the big agency price tag. We built RAW to give small businesses the creative power they need to grow.” — Ruslan Gal, CEO & Creative Director, RAW Marketing Agency

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAW Marketing Agency , a full-service creative and digital marketing agency founded in 2011, today announced the expansion of its marketing services to small and medium businesses across Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Miami, New York, Austin, and Las Vegas.The agency specializes in helping small businesses build bold brands and grow online through branding, web design, SEO, social media marketing, Google Ads, Meta Ads, content marketing, and influencer marketing — all delivered through flexible monthly packages built specifically for small business budgets."Small businesses deserve national-level marketing strategy without the big agency price tag," said Alison McKenzie, CEO and Creative Director of RAW Marketing Agency. "We built RAW to give small businesses the creative power and digital strategy they need to compete and grow in today's market. Our monthly packages make that accessible to any small business, regardless of budget."RAW Marketing Agency is a certified Google Premier Partner, Meta Business Partner, and Amazon Ads Verified Partner — bringing enterprise-level advertising expertise to small and medium business clients across the United States.Since its founding in 2011, RAW Marketing Agency has delivered measurable results for 23+ clients across beauty, restaurants, construction, automotive, and retail industries.Notable client results include:- 120% increase in booking requests for Hexotic Wraps,an automotive detailing brand in Los Angeles- 70% increase in lead inquiries for Surface Tempo,a premium remodeling company in Orange County- 60% increase in social media followers for Vito Coffee,a retail coffee brand- 55% increase in followers for Kitu Cosmetics,a beauty and cosmetics brandRAW Marketing Agency operates from 6 US locations:Beverly Hills, CA — 8383 Wilshire Blvd, Ste 833Irvine, CA — 18226 W McDurmott StMiami, FL — 1221 Brickell Ave, Ste 9901New York, NY — 230 Park Ave, Ste 1893AAustin, TX — 2021 Guadalupe St, Ste 8843Las Vegas, NV — 101 Convention Center Dr, Ste 0669For more information visit https://rawwwagency.com or contacthey@rawwwagency.com or 1.949.738.3141.About RAW Marketing AgencyRAW Marketing Agency is a full-service creative and digital marketing agency helping small and medium businesses build bold brands and grow online. Founded in 2011 and operating across 6 US locations, RAW specializes in branding, web design, SEO, social media marketing, Google Ads, Meta Ads, content marketing, and influencer marketing through flexible monthly packages designed for small business budgets.###Contact:Ruslan GalCEO & Creative DirectorRAW Marketing Agencyhey@rawwwagency.com1.949.738.3141

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