Larry Kohn of Olympian Plumbing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people don’t fully understand how the plumbing industry works — yet plumbing impacts every single one of us. Whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, plumbing issues are not a matter of if, but when. And when that time comes, it matters who you call.

That’s why it’s so important to choose a plumbing professional who prioritizes quality, transparency, and long-term solutions — not just quick fixes. Someone who not only solves the immediate issue but also educates homeowners on how to prevent future plumbing disasters, maintain a safe and comfortable home, and ultimately save money.

Mr. Kohn, owner and operator of Olympian Plumbing LLC since 2022, has built exactly that kind of company. Under his leadership, Olympian Plumbing has earned a strong reputation for excellence, with more than 200 five-star reviews on its Google Business profile. He takes particular pride in building his company from the ground up after transitioning from commercial and high-rise construction into residential home services.

A graduate of Carthage College, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in economics in 2011, Mr. Kohn combines business acumen with technical expertise. He has over 30,000 hours of on-the-job experience from commercial to residential projects and has held a plumbing license with the City of Chicago since 2016. He has also been a registered plumbing contractor with the City of Chicago & State of Illinois Department of Public Health since 2022.

His excellence has been widely recognized in 2024 with honors including:

Best Plumber in Park Ridge

Best Plumbing Company in Niles

America’s Best Plumber by Plumber USA Magazine

At its core, Olympian Plumbing is a residential home service company focused on same-day service and customer service. Rather than offering vague estimates over the phone, Mr. Kohn believes in evaluating each situation in person — because every home and every issue is different. It’s not just about price; it’s about value.

Homeowners are given clear options: A minimum repair (Good). A recommended repair (Better). A comprehensive solution (Best option with upgrades and warranties)

This approach allows customers to make informed decisions based on their needs and budget.

From water heaters and tankless systems to clogged drains, sewer line inspections, sump pumps, and preventative maintenance, Mr. Kohn emphasizes that plumbing systems require routine care — just like a car. Annual inspections, water heater flushing, and proactive maintenance can prevent costly full-system replacements down the road.

He also cautions homeowners against relying on harsh chemical drain cleaners, which can corrode pipes and cause long-term damage. Short-term fixes often create bigger, more expensive problems later.

At just 37 years old, Mr. Kohn represents a new generation in the plumbing industry. Inspired by his father, who was also a plumber, he grew up in the trade and now blends traditional craftsmanship with modern business practices. While some older companies resist adapting to industry changes, he embraces innovation while maintaining community trust.

Though competitive by nature and driven to grow his business, Mr. Kohn’s top priority remains his family. He intentionally structures his company to support both professional excellence and personal balance — believing that running a business ultimately makes you a better, more disciplined person.

His message to homeowners is simple: Take care of what’s happening inside your home — or it may cost you much more in the long run.

And yes, as he says with a good-humored laugh, sometimes we all learn the hard way.

Close Up Radio recently featured Larry Kohn in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday March 20th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-larry-kohn-of-olympian-plumbing/id1785721253?i=1000756603673

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-larry-kohn-of-olympian-plumbing-327717262

https://open.spotify.com/episode/18KJtfCkJXRhzcwoQa73Ls

For more information, visit: www.olympianplumbing.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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