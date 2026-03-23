Vector Trade Capital Expands Caribbean Fuel and Commodity Supply Operations with Integrated CIF Delivery Model

Importers across the Caribbean need partners who can move quickly and deliver consistently. We focus on execution and reliability” — Cole Kutschinski

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vector Trade Capital, a U.S.-based commodity supply and logistics firm, today announced the continued expansion of its operations across key Caribbean markets, supporting importers with bulk fuel and food commodity supply through a fully integrated CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) delivery model.

The company provides diesel (ULSD), gasoline, jet fuel, and essential food commodities including rice, frozen poultry, cooking oil, and sugar to wholesale importers, fuel distributors, and government buyers across markets such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad & Tobago, the Bahamas, and Guyana.

Vector Trade Capital operates as a principal in transactions, deploying its own capital to purchase, ship, and insure commodities. This structure enables faster execution timelines and reduces reliance on intermediaries, allowing importers to secure supply with greater certainty.

“Our focus is on execution and reliability,” said Cole Kutschinski, President of Vector Trade Capital. “Importers across the Caribbean need partners who can move quickly and deliver consistently. By managing the full supply chain and supporting transactions with internal capital, we are able to provide a more dependable supply solution.”

The company sources primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast suppliers and manages the full transaction lifecycle, including procurement, third-party inspection, freight coordination, marine insurance, and export documentation. Vector Trade Capital provides CIF pricing within 48 hours and executes transactions based on buyer requirements and market conditions.

With ongoing demand for both fuel and essential food commodities across the Caribbean, the company continues to build long-term supply relationships with importers seeking consistent delivery and simplified logistics.

In addition to its supply operations, Vector Trade Capital incorporates trade finance capabilities to support importers navigating working capital constraints, further strengthening its role as a comprehensive supply partner in the region.

For more information or to submit an import requirement, visit https://vectortradecapital.com.

Media Contact:

Vector Trade Capital

Email: press@vectortradecapital.com

Website: https://vectortradecapital.com

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About Vector Trade Capital

Vector Trade Capital is a Houston-based commodity supply firm focused on delivering bulk fuel and food products to Caribbean and Latin American markets. The company operates on a CIF basis, providing integrated sourcing, logistics, inspection, and delivery services supported by internal trade finance and a focus on reliable execution.

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