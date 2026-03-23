Gym by Harley Expands Hotel Fitness Consultancy to More Than 230 Properties Worldwide

Fitness Facility at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Designed by Harley Pasternak

Exercise physiologist Harley Pasternak brings evidence-based fitness facility design to luxury hospitality, with projects across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC

Harley did a fantastic job redesigning the extensive fitness space at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Our guests have loved the new layout and equipment with many sharing that it became a highlight!” — Charlie Parker, Four Seasons Hotel Hawaii

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gym by Harley, the commercial and luxury gym design firm founded by exercise physiologist Harley Pasternak, has completed fitness facility projects at more than 230 hotel properties worldwide, with additional builds currently underway in Dubai, Jeddah, and Lagos.Pasternak, who holds degrees in Exercise Physiology and Kinesiology, traces the consultancy's origins to a recurring problem he encountered while working with high-profile clients in film and music. Each had specific and consistent training requirements that standard hotel fitness facilities were not equipped to meet. Rather than work around the limitations, Pasternak began redesigning the facilities directly. What started as a practical solution for a demanding client base has grown, over 25 years, into a global practice spanning more than 230 properties across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.That growth has been driven by demand from both sides. As travelers — particularly those with professional or performance-oriented training habits — began factoring fitness facilities into their accommodation decisions, hotel groups responded by raising their standards. Gym by Harley has become a primary partner in that shift, working with properties to develop facilities that meet the expectations of guests who treat training as a non-negotiable part of their travel routine.A significant portion of Gym by Harley's portfolio has been developed in partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The firm has redesigned fitness facilities at more than 80 Four Seasons locations, including properties in Paris, Singapore, Montreal, Hong Kong, and Sydney. Current projects include new builds at Four Seasons properties in Dubai, Jeddah, and Lagos."Harley did a fantastic job redesigning the extensive fitness space at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Our guests have loved the new layout and equipment, with many sharing that it became a highlight of their stay."— Charlie Parker, Four Seasons Hotel HawaiiGym by Harley operates on a brand-agnostic model, sourcing equipment from multiple manufacturers based on performance criteria rather than supplier relationships. Facility designs are sequenced to support efficient training workflows, with layouts intended to minimize transition time between exercises. Where a hotel group operates multiple properties, Gym by Harley develops consistent design standards across locations — ensuring that guests encounter the same level of intention whether they are training in Sydney or Paris.Pasternak previously served as an exercise and nutrition scientist for a national government defense program and is a New York Times bestselling author. Gym by Harley draws on that foundation — combining exercise physiology, an understanding of high-performance client expectations, and considered facility design — to deliver fitness spaces that function as a meaningful part of the guest experience, rather than an afterthought.For more information, visit harleypasternak.com/gym-design

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