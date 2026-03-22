The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Week of March 23, 2026

At a time when we most need to ensure the security of our nation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is shut down thanks to Democrats’ political antics.

House Republicans sent a bill – a bipartisan, bicameral negotiated bill – to the Senate that would fund DHS for FY26. But Democrats wanted to pander to their radical far-left base, so they decided to shut down the department of the federal government that secures the U.S. against threats, including counterterrorism operations, cybersecurity, border control, and emergency management.

Withholding DHS appropriations means no funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the Secret Service. This is leaving America more vulnerable during increased threats, interrupting critical government services, and forcing over 100,000 federal employees to go without pay. This is now the third time in six months Democrats have held federal employees paychecks hostage.

Under Biden, over 10 million illegal immigrants entered the United States from over 160 countries, including countries on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. Over 400 illegal aliens on the Terrorist Watch List were encountered at the border – and these are just the ones we caught. We know that bad actors came across the border undetected under the Biden Administration and that counterterrorism agencies are monitoring suspected sleeper cells on American soil.

Especially now, in the wake of Biden’s four years of open borders and evolving threats, we cannot handicap the department tasked with keeping Americans safe. It’s absurd, it’s irresponsible, and it is only hurting the American people. For a third time, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to ensure the government is fully funded and American communities and citizens are kept safe.

H.R. 8029, the Pay Our Homeland Defenders Act, sponsored by Rep. Juan Ciscomani, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, deter and respond to cyber threats, counter terrorism, and enhance public safety.

Delivering stability and security to the nation and the American people should never be a partisan issue. Will Democrats prove they care more about protecting illegal immigrants and putting on a political show than they do about the security of our nation, or will they do the right thing?

The international maritime supply chain has a significant impact on our domestic economy, with cargo activity at U.S. ports accounting for 26 percent of our GDP, generating almost $5.4 trillion in total economic activity and supporting 31 million direct and indirect jobs. Because of this, U.S. businesses depend on vessels and facilities at foreign ports to import goods.

However, in 2022, the Mexican government unlawfully invaded and shut down a limestone quarry in Mexico operated by an American company with facilities in both the United States and Mexico.

This is blatant theft. It is crucial for our country’s economic growth and national security that we defend the property rights of American companies abroad and ensure foreign nations that unlawfully confiscate American assets are held accountable.

This week, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to deter the wrongful seizure of American property by foreign governments, protecting the interests of American property owners and mitigating risks for American businesses operating globally.

H.R. 7084, the Defending American Property Abroad Act, introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, imposes retaliatory prohibitions to deter and punish any foreign nation that unlawfully seizes American assets, making sure American businesses are safeguarded from unjust expropriation.

House Republicans are fighting to ensure that American businesses and vessels are not unfairly targeted or having their assets expropriated while operating around the world.

Our nation’s capital should set the example of what American cities should look like: clean, safe, and beautiful. This week, House Republicans are bringing legislation to codify and expand on President Trump’s Executive Order 14252, making D.C. the standard of a great American city and a capital the American people can be proud of.

Under the D.C. Council’s years of soft-on-crime policies, Washington, D.C., turned into one of the most dangerous and deadly cities in America, with the fifth-highest murder rate of the nation’s largest cities. In addition to spikes in murder, carjackings, and juvenile delinquency, rising crime has also included increased desecration of D.C.’s public spaces.

Thankfully, President Trump has taken a stand to clean up the streets of our capital and restore law and order through executive action and enhanced federal police presence. With President Trump’s leadership, crime has significantly decreased in D.C. – even Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted the President’s actions have led to lower crime in the District.

Our legislation would ensure our nation’s capital is clean, safe, and beautiful by enhancing public safety, bolstering law enforcement, cleaning public areas, and restoring monuments.

Rep. John McGuire’s legislation, H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act, establishes a commission to reduce crime in D.C. by providing necessary federal resources and strengthening the Metropolitan Police Department, and tasks the Department of the Interior with creating a program to clean and maintain popular sites in the nation’s capital—including monuments and parks—and to restore damaged federal properties.

Americans deserve a capital that is safe, beautiful, and reflects the greatness of our country. House Republicans are working with President Trump to ensure that’s the case for residents of the District, tourists, and the Americans who come to visit their nation’s capital.