CV5 Capital and Formatnull Investment Management Prepares Launch Cayman-Domiciled Digital Asset Hedge Fund

CV5 Capital

CV5 Capital and Formatnull Investment Management Ltd are pleased to announce the launch of the Formatnull Digital Asset Fund SP.

Delighted to support Formatnull Digital Asset Fund SP, combining systematic discipline and technology, while CV5 provides the infrastructure behind its launch.” — David Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CV5 Capital and Formatnull Investment Management Ltd are pleased to announce the launch of the Formatnull Digital Asset Fund SP, a Cayman Islands-domiciled digital asset hedge fund established on the CV5 Digital platform. The Fund is designed for professional and sophisticated investors seeking institutional-grade access to systematic digital asset strategies, combining Formatnull’s investment management expertise with CV5 Capital’s regulated fund infrastructure and governance framework.Fund StrategyThe Formatnull Digital Asset Fund SP pursues a systematic, multi-strategy approach to digital asset trading. The Fund’s initial investment focus encompasses spot trading in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and major altcoins, within a diversified portfolio framework designed to manage risk and capture opportunities across market conditions. The broader strategy is expected to include, without limitation: BTC and ETH spot trading; systematic arbitrage strategies; BTC perpetuals and futures; and other institutional-grade trading strategies as portfolio construction evolves. The investment approach draws on Formatnull’s proprietary technology capabilities to identify and execute opportunities with discipline and precision.Investment ManagerFormatnull Investment Management Ltd brings deep expertise spanning artificial intelligence, web3, blockchain, and decentralised finance (DeFi), applied to the development of systematic strategies for digital asset markets. This technology and asset management pedigree positions Formatnull to deliver a quantitatively rigorous, rules-based investment process suited to the demands of institutional allocators.“We are delighted to launch the Formatnull Digital Asset Fund SP. The Fund offers investors a distinctively informed perspective on applying technology to navigate and capitalise on the next chapter of institutional digital asset investing. Partnering with CV5 Capital enables us to bring this strategy to market within a governance and compliance framework that meets the expectations of the most discerning allocators.”— Senior Representative, Formatnull Investment Management LtdInstitutional Infrastructure: CV5 Digital PlatformThe Formatnull Digital Asset Fund SP is established as fund under CV5 Digital SPC, a multi-manager umbrella platform managed by CV5 Capital, domiciled in the Cayman Islands and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Funds on the CV5 Digital platform benefit from end-to-end institutional infrastructure, including independent fund administration, regulated custody, regulatory and compliance support, VIP relationships with CEX's, OTC desks, prime brokers, and oversight by independent directors, all within a framework that satisfies the governance standards expected by institutional allocators globally.CV5 Capital is licensed and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) under the Securities Investment Business Act (as revised). Funds on the CV5 Digital platform are registered under the Cayman Islands Mutual Funds Act (as revised). The platform manager provides investors with a robust, compliance framework.About Formatnull Investment Management LtdFormatnull Investment Management Ltd specializes in systematic digital asset strategies, combining expertise in artificial intelligence, web3, blockchain, and decentralized finance with rigorous asset management processes.About CV5 CapitalCV5 Capital is the platform manager of CV5 and CV5 Digital, Cayman Islands-domiciled multi-manager hedge fund and digital asset fund platforms. CV5 Capital enables investment managers worldwide to launch and operate alternative investment strategies with institutional-grade governance, compliance, and operational infrastructure. CV5 Capital is licensed and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) under the Securities Investment Business Act (as revised). Funds on the CV5 and CV5 Digital platforms are registered under the Cayman Islands Mutual Funds Act (as revised).DisclaimerThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by CV5 Capital, Formatnull Investment Management Ltd, or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction. This press release should not be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital asset investments involve significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. Prospective investors should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.Contact: invest@cv5capital.io | Centennial Towers, 205c, 2454 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1303, Cayman Islands

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