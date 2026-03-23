DR. JILL BIDEN TO JOIN AUDIENCES ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR THE RELEASE OF HER NEW BOOK VIEW FROM THE EAST WING

Tickets For “A Conversation With Jill Biden” Go On Sale Friday, April 3; Presale Starts March 30

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation Arts & Entertainment today announced A Conversation With Jill Biden, a live book tour celebrating Dr. Jill Biden's new release, VIEW FROM THE EAST WING. The tour launches June 9 in Philadelphia, with additional stops scheduled in Chicago, Ann Arbor, and Boston. Audiences will have their chance to hear directly from one of the most distinctive voices of a defining era in American history. The presale waitlist opens today at www.JillBidenOnTour.com for early access to tickets starting March 30. Public on sale begins Friday, April 3. In VIEW FROM THE EAST WING , Dr. Biden tells her story in her own words - the story of an ordinary woman living an extraordinary life, and what it truly means to serve as wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and First Lady all at once. In this onstage program, she offers a candid, behind-the-scenes look at life in the East Wing - from grading papers in the Rose Garden to traveling aboard Air Force One, from weekends at Camp David to the unforgettable moment her husband's reelection bid came to an unexpected end.Drawing on her years at the center of American politics, Dr. Biden shares hard-won lessons in leading with purpose, navigating crisis with grace, and staying grounded in your values when the stakes couldn't be higher - insights that resonate far beyond the White House, and long after the conversation ends.The 2026 tour schedule includes:Tuesday, June 9Philadelphia, PAMiller TheaterMonday, June 15Chicago, ILAthenaeum Center for Thought & CultureTuesday, June 16Ann Arbor, MIMichigan TheaterWednesday, June 17Boston, MAShubert TheatreFor more information about A Conversation With Jill Biden including presales, tour dates, and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.JillBidenOnTour.com Note to media: press assets are available here # # #About Dr. Jill BidenJill Biden, former First Lady of the United States, is the New York Times bestselling author of Where the Light Enters and her children's books Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops, Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, and Willow the White House Cat. She served as Second Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. As First Lady, she advocated for military families, the Biden Cancer Moonshot, community colleges, and women's health research-and maintained a full-time career teaching English as a community college professor. She chairs the Milken Institute's Women's Health Network. A mother and grandmother-and now great-grandmother-she lives with her husband, former President Joe Biden, in Wilmington, Delaware, with their cat, Willow.About Innovation Arts & EntertainmentFor more than 24 years, Innovation Arts & Entertainment (iAE) has been a leading Independent North American Live Event Promoter and Producer - playing a pivotal role in transforming touring live entertainment. Annually, they host more than 665,000 guests by promoting more than 350 events and festivals in 125 cities across North America. They are committed to innovation, artistry, and creating memorable moments that give the audience a shareable opportunity to think, smile, and applaud. Clients include many of the world’s elite creators, authors, and influential journalists, including David Sedaris, Fran Lebowitz, Ina Garten, Neil Gaiman, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and the late Anthony Bourdain.

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