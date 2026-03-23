Veristar Energy Announces the Promotion of Jessie Gillis, P. Eng., to VP Role

Jessie Gillis, P. Eng., Vice President, Engineering and Projects

Veristar Energy promotes 2025 CHP Young Professional Jessie Gillis, P. Eng., to VP, a key post-merger move to scale onsite power for North American facilities.

Jessie’s leadership is fundamental to our vision. Placing him in this VP role signals to the market that Veristar is built for frictionless, high-performance growth.” — Justin Rathke, President, Veristar Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veristar Energy , the recently formed onsite energy leader resulting from the merger of Vergent Power Solutions and Lone Star Power Solutions, announced today the promotion of Jessie Gillis, P. Eng., to the position of Vice President, Engineering and Projects.The appointment follows a standout year for Gillis, an internationally renowned energy developer who was recently honored as the 2025 CHP Young Professional of the Year by the Combined Heat and Power Alliance. This promotion marks a significant milestone in Veristar’s post-merger integration and serves as a cornerstone of the company’s aggressive 2026 growth strategy. By uniting the technical design legacy of Vergent with the operational agility of Lone Star Power Solutions, Veristar is positioned to address the critical capacity gap facing the North American healthcare, data center, and industrial sectors.In his new role, Gillis will oversee the complete lifecycle of Veristar’s engineering initiatives, from initial system design to long-term asset optimization. His promotion underscores Veristar’s focus on field-informed design, bridging the gap between high-level engineering and the practical realities of long-term system performance.“Jessie’s leadership is fundamental to the vision we had when we created this company,” said Justin Rathke, President, Veristar Energy. “As we scale to meet today’s unprecedented demand for onsite power, we need a leader who can bridge the gap between complex engineering plans and successful field execution. Jessie’s impressive resume is evident when you consider the dozens of Veristar high-performance clean energy projects and the litany of satisfied customers and partners.”The appointment follows the successful merger of Vergent and Lone Star Power Solutions, which consolidated the specialized expertise required to bypass utility capacity constraints and deliver onsite power that operates independent of the grid. Under Gillis’s direction, the company will expand its solution profile with new value-added energy measures for its customer base.“The transition to Veristar Energy allows us to eliminate the silos that often exist between the design desk and the field,” said Jessie Gillis, P. Eng., Vice President, Engineering and Projects. “My focus is on ensuring that our relentless engineering standards remain the constant, even as we scale the business. I am excited to lead this team as we expand our footprint and prove that onsite generation is the most strategic move a modern facility can make.”The leadership expansion is part of a broader corporate roadmap intended to solidify Veristar’s position as the premier North American provider of alternative energy systems. By investing in top-tier technical leadership, Veristar continues to de-risk project timelines and maximize return on investment for its expanding portfolio of institutional and industrial customers.About Veristar EnergyVeristar Energy is a North American provider of onsite energy solutions, delivering reliable, flexible, and customer-focused systems for complex operations. Born from the union of Vergent Power Solutions and Lone Star Power Solutions, the company consolidates decades of experience implementing best-in-class alternative energy systems for its valued customers.To learn more, visit veristar-energy.com.Media Contact:

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