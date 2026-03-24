Delaware Walks For Recovery Launches Statewide Initiative to Fund Free Long-Term Residential Recovery Center

A statewide initiative uniting Delaware residents to walk, donate, and support the construction of a free long-term recovery center.

Delaware must have a greater resource for addiction supported by Delaware residents.” — Zachary Bib

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 1, 2026 at 3:00 PM through May 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM — A new statewide initiative, Delaware Walks For Recovery , is inviting residents across the state to take part in an annual walk designed to generate sustainable funding for long-term recovery programs in Delaware.The initiative encourages participation through five structured walking routes that span the state, offering residents the opportunity to walk designated sections, form teams, sponsor participants, or donate as little as one dollar per year. The long-term goal of the initiative is to construct and sustain Delaware’s free long-term residential recovery center—an investment in lasting recovery for individuals and families statewide.“Delaware Walks For Recovery is about accessibility and unity,” said Zachary Bib, Co-founder and President of Firm Foundation Recovery . “We believe everyone can participate. Whether you walk a section, sponsor someone else, or simply contribute one dollar, you are helping build infrastructure that supports long-term recovery in our state.”The event features five major routes—Confidence, Confession, Conversion, Continuance, and Conviction—each divided into sections that allow participants to walk at their own pace during the official event period. Participants may register individually or as part of a team representing businesses, recovery programs, faith communities, families, or civic groups.In addition to the walk, the initiative includes a friendly social media competition. Individuals and teams who complete sections and post their progress will be recognized during the culmination celebration in Dover.The event will conclude with Harvest on the Green at Legislative Mall (411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE), a statewide gathering from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with vendor setup beginning at 11:00 AM. Residents, participants, and community sponsors will come together to celebrate unity, recognize top participants, and reaffirm the shared mission of accelerating the construction of a free long-term residential recovery center in Delaware.Community sponsors play a key role in expanding awareness. Sponsors receive promotional materials with QR codes for registration, are encouraged to share information through their networks, and are invited to host a table at the culmination event as a community resource partner.Organizers emphasize that participation is flexible and inclusive. Residents who are unable to walk may still register and donate on behalf of someone else, ensuring that everyone can contribute to the statewide effort.Registration is now open. For more information, to register, or to become a sponsor, visit www.delawarewalksforrecovery.org About Delaware Walks For RecoveryDelaware Walks For Recovery is an annual statewide initiative designed to generate sustainable funding for long-term recovery in Delaware. By encouraging broad community participation through accessible donations and structured walking routes, the initiative seeks to construct and sustain Delaware’s free long-term residential recovery center while fostering unity, accountability, and shared responsibility across the state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.