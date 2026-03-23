St. Genevieve Valiants Head to Sacramento to Convince Governor to Accept Billions in Federal Education Funding

As their “Valiant Effort” gains momentum, students head to Sacramento to support federal education funding California will lose if it does not opt in.

PANORAMA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty students from St. Genevieve Parish Schools will travel to Sacramento on Tuesday, March 24, taking their advocacy to the State Capitol the following day as they work to build legislative support urging Governor Gavin Newsom to secure billions in federal education funding for California students.The students are part of St. Genevieve’s Leadership and Advocacy Course, developed in partnership with Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Their current focus is the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship (FTCS) Program and its potential to expand educational opportunities for students across California.Students point to polling data indicating a significant majority of voters support participation in the FTCS program. However, since August, they say they have found that awareness remains low across the state. As a result, students see their role as helping ensure that both the public and policymakers understand the level of support and the potential impact of the program. They also want people to know that billions of dollars will likely flow to other states if CA does not “say yes.”While in Sacramento, students will meet with legislators and then participate in a public demonstration at the State Capitol. They will be wearing purple shirts—the official color of their campaign—to emphasize the bipartisan nature of the issue. The shirts carry a clear message: “Governor Newsom, Say Yes to the FTCS.”The trip is part of the students’ broader campaign, “A Valiant Effort,” aimed at building a statewide coalition. In recent months, students have presented to school leaders and community groups while encouraging other schools to join their advocacy efforts. Elementary students sent over 500 Christmas cards telling the Governor a Christmas wish was for him to say yes to the FTCS. Students at both elementary and high school are now educating their families, neighbors and friends on the issue. In April, they will be mailing 15,000 signed purple postcards to the Governor. The coalition continues to grow, with schools and education leaders across California beginning to engage around the issue.Students emphasize the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program is funded through private contributions incentivized by tax credits and does not take funding away from public schools. Instead, they describe it as a “win-win” opportunity that can expand access for families while helping relieve financial pressure on public school systems facing ongoing budget challenges.To date, 27 states have opted to participate in the program, with decisions often aligning along partisan lines. However, some Democratic governors have also chosen to opt in, including Jared Polis of Colorado and Josh Stein of North Carolina, who have described the decision as a “no-brainer.” In recent weeks, several other Democratic-led states, including Hawaii, New Mexico, and Oregon, have shifted from opposition to reconsideration. St. Genevieve students say they are confident their growing coalition will help ensure California leaders are fully aware of both the program’s potential impact and the level of support surrounding it.“A big opportunity is knocking on California’s door—the question is, will we answer?” said Milan Nazaryan, a second-grade student at St. Genevieve Parish Schools.About St. Genevieve Parish Schools: A National School of CharacterLocated in Panorama City, California, St. Genevieve Parish Schools is a Pre-K to 12 Catholic school community known for academic excellence, leadership development, and a strong commitment to faith and service. Through innovative programs like the Leadership and Advocacy Course, St. Genevieve empowers students to become informed, engaged citizens prepared to make a difference.

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