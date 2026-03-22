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I 89 N MM83 in WIlliston has been re-opened just prior to exit 12


I 89 N in Williston has both lanes open.

 

From: Haney, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 22, 2026 5:00 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane closure I 89 N MM83 in WIlliston just prior to exit 12

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 N MM83 - Down to one lane

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



 

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I 89 N MM83 in WIlliston has been re-opened just prior to exit 12

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