I 89 N MM83 in WIlliston has been re-opened just prior to exit 12



I 89 N in Williston has both lanes open. From: Haney, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, March 22, 2026 5:00 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Lane closure I 89 N MM83 in WIlliston just prior to exit 12 EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston



News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 N MM83 - Down to one lane News Release – Highway / Traffic NotificationI 89 N MM83 - Down to one lane This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.





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