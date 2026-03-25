Philanthropy Meets Fashion at the 12th Annual Waxman Luncheon

Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer Logo Waxman Institute Waxman Luncheon 2026

Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, honoring Mary Slattery and Alexandra Adame and Special Fashion presentation by Safiyaa on May 6th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer will host its 12th Annual Waxman Luncheon on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026, at Riverpark in New York City. The annual event will bring together philanthropists, supporters, members of the fashion community and advocates for cancer research for an elegant afternoon in support of lifesaving scientific work.This year’s luncheon will honor Cocoran Real Estate Broker, Mary Slattery and fashion entrepreneur, Alexandra Adame for their extraordinary commitment to advancing lifesaving cancer research, while Safiyaa will be recognized as the event’s fashion presenter. Known for blending philanthropy with style and community, the Waxman Luncheon has become a notable spring event on the charitable calendar, uniting guests around a shared mission to advance progress in the fight against cancer.As in years past, the luncheon will feature live and silent auctions, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on unique items while contributing directly to groundbreaking research. Funds raised will support the work of the Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, an affiliate of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. Aging is the single greatest risk factor for cancer. The Waxman Institute was established to study aging biology and cancer together to further advance better treatments and preventions.Event leadership includes Event Chairs Marion N. Waxman, Susan Pernick and Dina Koutroumanis; Event Co-Chairs Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman and Helen Vaysman; and committee members Sandy Ackerman, Jessica DiPalma, Orital Karelic, Norah Lawlor, Lorri Scott and Randi Schatz.For Tickets, sponsorship and further information please visit: https://bit.ly/4lx58ds About The Samuel Waxman Institute for Ageing & Cancer:The Samuel Waxman Institute for Aging & Cancer, an affiliate of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, is a first-of-its-kind organization specifically dedicated to tackling the single greatest risk factor for cancer—aging.The Waxman Institute builds on the decades-long legacy of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, which since 1976 has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 scientists worldwide. Through collaborative, cross-institutional research, the Waxman Institute is working to improve prevention, early detection, and treatment strategies for all cancers, with the goal of advancing more effective and less toxic therapies for patients around the world.For more information, visit www.waxmaninstitute.org IG: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

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