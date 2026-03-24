Power Women, Big Impact: A Women’s History Month Salute to the Female Forces Shaping Style, Culture and Philanthropy

Antonella Bertello (Photo Credit: BH 1650) Maribel Lieberman (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Ana L. Oliveira (Photo Credit: BFA / Bre Johnson) Pamela Privette (Photo Credit: hiTechMODA) Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: Michael Paniccea)

Some of The Leading Ladies From hospitality and fashion to art, entrepreneurship and giving back

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Women’s History Month is celebrated each March, it offers a timely reminder that the story of progress is often written by women whose vision, resilience and leadership transform industries, elevate communities and inspire the next generation. Across hospitality, fashion, art, philanthropy, publishing and entrepreneurship, women continue to lead with imagination and purpose, proving that success is most powerful when it creates opportunity for others.This season, a standout group of women are being recognized for the singular way each has helped shape her field. Together, they represent a dynamic cross section of accomplishment, from hoteliers and boutique owners to gallerists, founders, philanthropists and cultural connectors, all united by innovation, tenacity and the ability to turn personal vision into public impact.Antonella Bertello, The Baker House 1650In hospitality, Antonella Bertello continues to define elevated East End living through The Baker House 1650, the storied East Hampton property whose official site describes it as a year-round boutique destination known for privacy, luxury and a distinctive historic setting. Under her stewardship, the award-winning inn remains one of the Hamptons’ most recognizable hospitality addresses, blending old world elegance with contemporary comfort. For more information, visit www.bakerhouse1650.com Marina Cocher, Marina St BarthIn luxury retail, Marina Cocher has built Marina St Barth into a lifestyle brand that reflects personal resilience and a global eye. As the founder and CEO of a luxury resort wear boutique with locations in Palm Beach, Naples, and Southampton, her journey to building the brand followed a life changing survival experience that ultimately inspired her entrepreneurial path. As she celebrates 20 years in business this season, Cocher stands as a vivid example of how adversity can be transformed into style, purpose and enduring success. For more information, visit www.marina-stbarth.com Mariebel Lieberman, MarieBelle New YorkIn the world of luxury confection, Maribel Lieberman has turned MarieBelle New York into an internationally recognized brand rooted in artistry, design and entrepreneurial instinct. MarieBelle’s official story notes that Lieberman, who grew up in Honduras and later studied at Parsons, opened the original MarieBelle shop in Soho after earlier ventures that fused food, beauty and design and is this year celebrating the 25th anniversary of the business. Her journey from childhood candy maker to founder and CEO of a global chocolate brand reflects the kind of imagination and determination that Women’s History Month was made to celebrate. For more information, visit www.mariebelle.com MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, One Art SpaceIn the arts, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung of One Art Space have emerged as a formidable duo helping shape the conversation around contemporary art in the heart of Tribeca, currently running a women’s history month exhibition for the 10th year. McCulloh brings experience in fine art, business development and executive sales, while Fung is committed to advancing the gallery’s legacy for artists and collectors alike. Together, they have helped create a gallery platform that champions both museum caliber and emerging talent while fostering equity, community engagement and cultural dialogue. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together - in One Art Space. For more information, visit www.oneartspace.com Ana L. Oliveira, The New York Women’s FoundationAna L. Oliveira has led The New York Women’s Foundation as President and CEO since 2006, shaping its role as a steady force for change across New York City. Under her leadership, The Foundation has distributed more than $141 million to over 500 organizations. This sustained commitment supports women and gender-expansive people leading change in their communities and reflects a steady approach to leadership over time. For more information, visit www.nywf.org Pamela Privette, hiTechMODAIn fashion, Pamela S. Privette has carved out a meaningful lane for emerging talent through hiTechMODA. The company provides the fashion industry with a production platform built on innovation, technology and inclusivity, designed to give independent designers a high-profile stage in New York and beyond. By creating opportunities for new and underrepresented voices to be seen on an international runway, Privette has positioned herself as a powerful advocate for fashion’s future. For more information, visit www.hitechmoda.com Jean ShafiroffIn philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff remains one of the most visible and energetic champions of charitable giving. She is a philanthropist, humanitarian, television host, writer and the author of the book, "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give" while also highlighting her extensive board service and fundraising leadership on behalf of numerous causes both nationally and internationally. Her work continues to underscore that philanthropy is not simply about generosity, but about action, discipline and sustained civic commitment. For more information, visit www.jeanshafiroff.com Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, House of VanderbiltIn entrepreneurship and brand building, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin continues to expand a distinctly modern female legacy. SohoMuse is the first of its kind vertical social network for the creative industry, while House of Vanderbilt presents Costin as a multi hyphenate entrepreneur and philanthropist who has built her own path across business, culture and the arts. Through ventures that connect creativity, community and commerce, she represents a contemporary model of female leadership that is both heritage informed and forward looking. For more information, visit www.sohomuse.com and www.houseofvanderbilt.com About Lawlor Media Group:Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.

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