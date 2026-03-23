Rtec Instruments Acquires Micro Materials Ltd. to Strengthen Leadership in Nanoindentation & Surface Mechanical Testing

Rtec Instruments announces the acquisition of Micro Materials Ltd., strengthening its global leadership in nanoindentation and surface mechanical testing.

Two industry leaders unite to deliver the most comprehensive micro- and nanoindentation material characterization solutions worldwide.

This acquisition brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared vision for innovation in surface mechanical testing.” — Vishal Khosla, CEO at Rtec Instruments

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rtec Instruments , a global leader in surface characterization and tribology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Micro Materials Ltd. , a UK-based pioneer in micro- and nanoindentation technologies.This strategic partnership represents a major step forward for both companies, combining complementary expertise to accelerate growth in the field of mechanical surface testing—particularly in the expanding micro- and nanoindentation market.A Strong Strategic FitFor over three decades, Micro Materials Ltd. has developed and delivered advanced instruments for measuring mechanical properties at micro- and nano-scales, serving customers across academia, advanced research, and industry worldwide.By joining forces with Rtec Instruments, the combined group brings together deep expertise in nanoindentation, tribology, and surface characterization. This synergy enables a stronger global presence and an enhanced ability to support customers with more comprehensive and integrated solutions.“This acquisition brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared vision for innovation in surface mechanical testing,” said Vishal Khosla, CEO at Rtec Instruments. “By combining our strengths, we are accelerating our ability to serve customers and expand our leadership in micro- and nano-scale material characterization” added Krish Narain, Sales Director at Micro MaterialsThe Most Comprehensive Nanoindentation PortfolioWith this acquisition, Rtec Instruments Group will offer one of the most complete nanoindentation portfolios on the market—covering the full spectrum of applications. This expanded range allows the group to address a broader set of challenges, from fundamental research to the most demanding industrial applications.Building the Future—TogetherBeyond technology and market expansion, this partnership is fundamentally about people.Rtec Instruments and Micro Materials share a strong commitment to innovation, collaboration, and long-term growth. The integration of both teams creates new opportunities for employees, strengthens expertise, and fosters a unified culture built on trust and ambition.“We are not only bringing technologies together—we are bringing people together,” added Mr. Khosla. “Our goal is clear: to grow as one team and to build the future of our industry together with our employees.”About Rtec InstrumentsRtec Instruments, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global provider of advanced solutions for surface characterization, tribology, and material testing. The company delivers innovative instruments for research and industrial applications worldwide.About Micro Materials Ltd.Micro Materials Ltd., based in the United Kingdom, is a recognized leader in nanoindentation and micro-mechanical testing systems, with over 30 years of expertise in developing high-precision instruments for material characterization.

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