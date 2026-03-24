The Berkshires Are Alive with the Sounds of Music

1Berkshire Logo Tanglewood (Photo Credit: Ogden Gigli) Aston Magna Festival (Photo credit: 1Berkshires) Berkshire Jazz (Photo Credit: Rebekah Willey Photography) MASS MoCA Solid Sound (Photo Credit: Jason Reinhold)

From classical mastery to genre spanning festivals, plan a cultural escape to Western Massachusetts' celebrated music destination

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2026, the Berkshires will once again live up to their reputation as one of the Northeast’s most celebrated cultural destinations, with a music calendar that spans classical masterworks, contemporary experimentation, jazz, indie rock, and immersive performance experiences. As the official Regional Tourism Council for Berkshire County, 1Berkshire is spotlighting a season of upcoming festivals and music-centered events that invite visitors to make the region part of their travel plans. 1Berkshire promotes the Berkshires as a premier four-season destination and markets the region to first time and repeat visitors through its tourism efforts.Among the season’s anchors is Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Lenox, where the 2026 season running from June through September promises “the best in classical music and beyond.” The season includes appearances by Yuja Wang, Augustin Hadelich, and Laurie Anderson, as well as concerts by James Taylor and his All-Star Band, Carrie Underwood, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Ziggy Marley with Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, and more. Tanglewood also continues its Festival of Contemporary Music, with Esa Pekka Salonen curating this summer’s edition.This 2026, North Adams will again be a major music draw with Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival, returning to MASS MoCA from Friday, June 26th through Sunday 28th, 2026. Conceived by Wilco and co-produced by Higher Ground Presents, the festival has become one of the Berkshires’ standout summer events, blending headline sets by Wilco with a broader lineup that this year includes The Breeders, Gang of Four, Billy Bragg, S.G. Goodman, L’Rain and more. Also at MASS MoCA, the Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival runs Monday, July 13th through Sunday, August 2nd, 2026, bringing composers and performers to the Berkshires for three weeks devoted to adventurous contemporary music, culminating in the high energy LOUD Weekend.Jazz lovers also have a reason to head to the Berkshires in spring, as Berkshires Jazz presents its 20th Annual Pittsfield CityJazz Festival from Friday, April 17th through Saturday, April 25th, 2026. This year’s festival is themed around A Profile of Women in Jazz and features headline concerts by Georgia Heers, Grace Kelly and Veronica Swift.Beyond the region’s marquee festivals, the Berkshires’ 2026 music season will also be shaped by a wide range of venues and presenters that help place live performance at the center of everyday life. The Berkshire Opera Festival returns to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Centerin Great Barrington for its 2026 season with Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor. Other concerts will also be held at the Mahaiwe throughout the year. Up north, the Adams Theater’s summer lineup includes the Grammy award-winning electroacoustic string duo, ARKAI.In Stockbridge, The Lion’s Den at The Red Lion Inn continues to offer regularly scheduled live music in an intimate setting, while Barrington Hall in Great Barrington has built a reputation as a solar-powered live events space presenting concerts, open mic nights, and other performances throughout the year. In Pittsfield, The Colonial Theatre, part of Berkshire Theatre Group, continues to host a variety of music-driven events in 2026, including concert presentations and special one-night performances. Check out the schedule of street performances from Berkshire Busk in the Great Barrington area.For the classical purists, South Mountain Concerts is continuing its chamber music tradition in Pittsfield in early fall. Plus, the Aston Magna Music Festival is celebrating its 53rd season, playing period instruments and covering music from the Renaissance all the way through later eras. And don't forget to look for music spilling outdoors during the warmer months at gorgeous spots like The Clark, The Mount, Naumkeag, and more. Oh, and even Bousquet ski area has a music lineup, like their Fire on the Mountain Jam. Just a heads up, FreshGrass is sitting out 2026, but it’s set to be back in 2027. Basically, the Berkshires is the spot to be for music in 2026, and it’s only a short drive from NYC and Boston.Follow this link to learn more about the Berkshires please visit: berkshires.orgTo view events happening in the Berkshires please visit: https://berkshires.org/events About The Berkshires:Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires offer culture and adventure year-round. The surrounding mountains provide plenty of opportunity for outdoor excursions in all seasons while world class culture and entertainment, along with a deeply rooted food culture and an array of lodging options amidst picturesque towns, set this region apart. The Berkshires is a picturesque rural destination with a cultural scene to rival far larger urban dwellings. For more info visit berkshires.org.For more information about 1Berkshire (the regional tourism and economic development organization) visit www.1berkshire.com IG: @visittheberkshires | F: VisitTheBerkshires | X/T: @BerkshiresTodayY: @theberkshiresofwesternma |TikTok: @visittheberkshires

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