Teton Excursions Cements Reputation as Yellowstone's Premier Private Tour Company as Guests Return for Third Expedition

Three generations at the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone — a private guided tour with Teton Excursions, Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A private picnic lunch inside Yellowstone National Park — one of the signature details guests describe in nearly every Teton Excursions review.

More than 1,400 private tours built on University of Wyoming Master Naturalist expertise, producing 450 five-star reviews and families who keep coming back

There is nothing better than watching a family fall in love with Yellowstone. Contributing to the best trip of their lives — that's not lost on us. That's everything.” — Aaron Bailey, Owner, Teton Excursions

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teton Excursions, a private tour company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has built a reputation as one of the region’s leading private Yellowstone National Park tour companies, earning more than 450 combined five-star reviews across Google and TripAdvisor. The tour company also boasts a rare distinction in the private tour industry: guests keep coming back. Multiple families have now completed two and three separate private expeditions with the company.

“Just returned from another fabulous trip with Aaron from Teton Excursions,” wrote Caroline Gunter in a five-star Google review. “This is our family’s 3rd tour with Aaron. We are a family of 8 with 3 generations.”

Teton Excursions is owned and operated by Aaron Bailey and Emily Lucas, both University of Wyoming Certified Master Naturalists, a formal semester-long program in natural history, wildlife biology, and ecosystem science through the University of Wyoming Haub School. Aaron and Emily personally train every guide on the team. The company holds Commercial Use Authorizations from the National Park Service to operate in Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.

More than 1,400 private tours across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have produced a depth of on-the-ground knowledge that defines every experience. Guides know the wildlife movement patterns in Lamar Valley before dawn, the thermal features most visitors walk past, and the specific timing windows that put families in position for the best the park offers. No two tours run the same because no two families are the same.

“I felt like we were on a VIP, Secrets of Yellowstone tour,” wrote Susan O’Connor in a five-star Google review. “He timed everything perfectly — seeing Old Faithful without waiting, avoiding bison jams — and we even saw a grizzly thanks to Aaron.”

The flagship experience is the multi-day Yellowstone and Grand Teton expedition, private guided journeys of two, three, or more days moving through the park’s most extraordinary wildlife corridors, geothermal landscapes, and canyon scenery. The three-day journey covers Grand Teton National Park, the full Grand Loop of Yellowstone, including the Lower and Upper Loops, Lamar Valley wildlife viewing, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. Single-day private Yellowstone and Grand Teton tours are also available for guests with limited time. Every experience is built on the same naturalist expertise and the same standard of private care.

“The private guide experience rivals some of the best experiences we had from anywhere throughout the world,” wrote K.H. in a five-star Google review after a four-day private expedition covering both parks.

Guests consistently describe the experience as worth every penny, a sentiment that appears independently across dozens of reviews from families who had never used a private guide before.

Most families come to Yellowstone only once, and the weight of getting it right for everyone they love is real. The Teton Excursions Experience is built to carry that weight. World-class naturalist expertise puts families in the exact right place at the exact right time. Emily personally invests in every trip, handling the details that would otherwise slow a family down. By the end of the last day, guests describe something that exceeds what they could have even imagined—not just a great vacation, but the trip their family will talk about for the rest of their lives.

The Experience Starts Before You Arrive

Emily Lucas handles all guest communication personally. Along with her Master Naturalist certification, Emily holds a Wyoming teaching certificate and six years of classroom experience, bringing a rare ability to engage guests of every age throughout the planning process and on the tour itself. From the first phone call, Emily uses her on-the-ground expertise to help families structure their time, build strategic itineraries, and maximize their days in the ecosystem. By the time a family arrives in Jackson Hole, the trip is already handled.

“Our A+ experience started the moment I picked up the phone,” wrote Kevin Kramer in a five-star Google review. “Emily answered right away. Who answers the phone anymore?”

The company runs a maximum of three private tours per day to preserve the quality of every experience. Teton Excursions opens for the 2026 season in late April. Families planning private Yellowstone and Grand Teton experiences can reach the company directly at tetonexcursions.com or by calling 307-231-4697. Booking direct ensures the lowest available price and immediate access to Aaron and Emily for pre-trip planning.

Interviews and high-resolution photography are available upon request.

About Teton Excursions

Teton Excursions is a family-owned private guided tour company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Owners Aaron Bailey and Emily Lucas hold University of Wyoming Master Naturalist certification, University of Wyoming Outdoor Guide certification, and Leave No Trace certification. Emily Lucas holds a Wyoming teaching certificate with six years of classroom experience. More than 1,400 private tours completed. The company holds National Park Service Commercial Use Authorizations in Yellowstone and Grand Teton. More than 450 combined five-star reviews on Google and TripAdvisor. More information is available at tetonexcursions.com.

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