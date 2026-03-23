Puma Venture Capital Announces the Addition of Fred Moll and Scott Zinober as Partners

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puma Venture Capital today announced the addition of Fred Moll and Scott Zinober as Partners, further strengthening the firm’s investment platform at the intersection of medical technology, robotics, and healthcare innovation.Founded by Amit Hazan and Dr. Vipul Patel, Puma VC is led by a team of seasoned medical-technology investors and supported by a network of more than 20 surgeon venture partners spanning key specialties.“Fred and Scott represent two very different—but deeply complementary—strengths that we believe matter most in building an enduring venture platform: world-class medtech entrepreneurship and world-class healthcare investing,” said Amit Hazan, Founder & Managing Partner of Puma VC. “Fred has helped define modern surgical robotics, and Scott brings decades of disciplined public and private healthcare investing experience. As we expand the firm, their perspectives will sharpen our diligence, deepen our network, and strengthen how we support founders through product, clinical, and commercial scale.”Fred MollDr. Moll is widely recognized as a pioneering entrepreneur and investor in surgical robotics and early-stage medical technology. He is best known as a co-founder of Intuitive Surgical, where he played a key role in the development of the da Vinci surgical system, and later founded multiple successful companies, including Auris Health, creator of the Monarch robotic platform, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson.Scott ZinoberMr. Zinober has been a leading healthcare investor for over two decades. He served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Viking Global Investors, where he led a multi-billion dollar portfolio across healthcare sectors and also ran Viking’s software team for several years. He served on Viking’s investment steering committee for over a decade and was also on the firm’s management committee and served on the board of the Viking Global Foundation.Bolstering Puma VC’s Surgeon-Led PlatformPuma VC’s investment approach is anchored in deep domain expertise and reinforced by its surgeon venture partner network—key opinion leaders and innovators who contribute clinical diligence, workflow insights, and commercialization guidance across a portfolio company’s lifecycle.“Robotics in healthcare does not succeed on technology alone—it succeeds when it earns trust in the operating room, improves outcomes, and integrates into real clinical workflows,” said Vipul Patel, Co-Founder and Senior Surgeon Venture Partner of Puma VC. “Adding Fred and Scott strengthens our ability to evaluate what truly matters and to help founders build solutions that can scale responsibly in medicine.”About Puma Venture CapitalPuma Venture Capital is a venture firm focused on medical technology innovation, particularly the advancement of robotics and automation in healthcare. The firm is led by investment professionals with deep sector experience and supported by a surgeon venture partner network spanning the most relevant clinical specialties.

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