DeVa Art Productions Announces 2026–2027 Project Slate and Celebrates Festival Wins

Vanessa Bednar is a multi-faceted talent, and president of DeVa Art Productions Beth Hilton and Vanessa Bednar announce original music project collaboration. The series pilot Mrs. Ed is a favorite on the festival circuit this year. DeVa Art Productions announces upcoming remastered version of the award-winning parody. DeVa Art Productions president, Vanessa Bednar

DeVa Art Productions announces an expanding portfolio of film and television projects, including Barbee Rehab, Mrs. Ed, a music project, and two feature films.

It was an honor to work with the late Tom Sizemore, who served as executive producer on Barbee Rehab and Mrs. Ed.” — Vanessa Bednar, actress-writer-producer, DeVa Art Productions

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a busy awards season, DeVa Art Productions has unveiled its upcoming 2026–2027 project slate while celebrating a series of recent film festival wins for its original productions. The company continues to gain momentum with its expanding portfolio of film and television projects, including the comedic parody Barbee Rehab and the pilot presentation of Mrs. Ed, both of which have earned growing recognition on the festival circuit.At the Austin International Art Festival, Vanessa Bednar is a semi-finalist for “Best Actress” for Barbee Rehab. The pilot presentation of Mrs. Ed continues to gain recognition on the festival circuit, winning Best TV Pilot at the Los Angeles Movie & Music Video Awards; earning semi-finalist honors for Best U.S. Experimental Short; and receiving an Honorable Mention for Best Short Film at the Stockholm City Film Festival. In 2026 to date, Mrs. Ed has also been selected for the COLIFFE COLiseum International Film Festival, Best Hollywood Short Film Festival, Austin Lift-Off Film Festival, Tokyo Film & Screenplay Awards, and the Los Angeles Short Film Awards.Producer-actress-comedienne Vanessa Bednar, president of DeVa Art, commented, “Seeing these projects connect with audiences and receive festival recognition is incredibly rewarding for our creative team. We’re excited by the momentum and hopeful it will open the door for broader interest in this fresh comedic take on the classic talking-horse concept, as well as our nostalgic Barbee Rehab comedy. It was an honor to work with the late Tom Sizemore, who served as executive producer on Barbee Rehab and Mrs. Ed.”Bednar is currently filming a series of short-form projects to support and pre-promote upcoming releases, including a multimedia music video and single, an original Americana music-driven feature film, and a newly remastered version of the Barbee Rehab series. As a dramatic actress, Bednar recently completed a role in the Houston-based feature Hoodfellaz (written by Farrukh B. Sheikh, produced by Michael Mathis of Hands On Filmz, directed by The Matarrese Bros.), slated for release later this year. She is also co-writing and developing an original feature film project with The Matarrese Bros., directors of the award-winning feature, Searching for Fortune, starring the late John Heard.Hilton Entertainment LLC will be representing Bednar’s music-driven single, music video, and Americana music feature film at MusExpo, and at American Film Market (AFM) along with Bednar.Media contact for Vanessa Bednar: Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, 310-560-8390.About Vanessa Bednar:Vanessa Bednar is an actress, writer, and producer working across film, television, and digital media. She is the creator, co-writer, and co-producer of the award-winning series Barbee Rehab, in which she appears as Midge and Teresa alongside Tom Sizemore, Janice Dickinson, Bai Ling, Lisa Wilcox, Rachel Reilly, and Derek Orr. She also wrote, produced, and starred in Can’t Let It Go, and Mrs. Ed, now in the festival circuit. She is also recognized for 18 appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and for portraying Margot Robbie’s mother in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Her additional credits include roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Silk Stalkings, Vegas Vacation, and My Favorite Martian. A graduate of Second City and iO West, she began her career after earning her SAG card in 1996. Her SNL-inspired sketch comedy regularly goes viral on TikTok Instagram and YouTube . Beyond acting, Bednar has produced hundreds of live events worldwide for Hawaiian Tropics, and authored the memoir Left Behind (2014). She is president of DeVa Art Productions, based in Burbank, CA. For more info, go to IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1812287/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.