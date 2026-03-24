Leah Morton Releases 'Putting On My Floaties,' A Faith-Based Guide Supporting Women Through Life’s Pressures

Leah Morton Putting On My Floaties 1 Leah Morton pic Leah Morton Putting On My Floaties pic 3

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, speaker, and leadership professional Leah Morton announces the release of her new book, Putting On My Floaties : A Faith-Filled Guide for Women Who Refuse to Sink. The book offers women a structured yet accessible approach to navigating personal, professional, and spiritual challenges while maintaining a sense of peace and balance.In Putting On My Floaties, Leah Morton addresses the increasing pressures faced by women managing careers, family responsibilities, leadership roles, and personal expectations. Drawing from her experience in education, business development, and team leadership, she presents a faith-centered perspective that encourages sustainable growth without burnout. Putting On My Floaties: A Faith-Filled Guide for Women Who Refuse to Sink is now available through Amazon kin kindle, paperback and hardcover versions.A Practical Framework for Everyday ResilienceAt the core of the book is the “Floaties” framework, a concept inspired by the natural buoyancy of otters. Leah uses this metaphor to illustrate how individuals can build layers of support in their own lives. These layers include emotional boundaries, spiritual grounding, supportive relationships, and intentional rest.The framework is designed to help readers develop resilience in a practical way. Rather than focusing on perfection or constant productivity, the book emphasizes consistency, clarity, and self-awareness. Readers are guided through strategies that can be applied in daily life, making the content both actionable and relevant.Addressing Burnout and Redefining StrengthOne of the key themes of the book is the redefinition of strength. Leah highlights that strength does not always appear as continuous effort or outward success. Instead, it can be found in maintaining stability during difficult seasons and making intentional choices that protect well-being.The book also explores the concept of burnout, offering insight into how women can recognize early signs and take steps to prevent long-term exhaustion. By encouraging readers to set boundaries and prioritize their mental and emotional health, Leah provides a balanced approach to personal and professional development.Faith as a Foundation for GrowthFaith plays a central role throughout the book. Leah integrates biblical reflection with real-life experiences to show how faith can serve as a steady foundation during times of uncertainty. Her approach is grounded and practical, allowing readers to connect spiritual principles with everyday challenges.The book is written to resonate with women at different stages of life. Whether readers are early in their careers, navigating leadership roles, or managing family responsibilities, the message remains consistent. Growth is possible without sacrificing peace.Author Perspective“Women are often expected to carry everything at once, and that expectation can become overwhelming,” said Leah Morton, Author and Leadership Professional. “This book is about helping women understand that they do not need to push endlessly to prove their strength. They can build support systems, rely on their faith, and move forward with steadiness and clarity.”About Leah MortonLeah Morton is a Christian leader, speaker, and former educator who has transitioned into business development and sales leadership. She has built and led high-performing teams across education and professional sectors. As a mother, wife, and woman of faith, Leah brings a relatable and practical perspective to conversations around leadership, burnout, and sustainable success. She is the creator of the “Floaties” framework, a faith-centered approach to resilience that helps women grow confidently while maintaining balance. Here is a recent book review published about the book.Readers who are interested can purchase the book on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Putting-My-Floaties-Faith-Filled-Refuse-ebook/dp/B0GSP7268R

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