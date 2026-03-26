Team Ignite Convenes Healthcare Leaders for Insights on the Future of Care Delivery

Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, Founder of Team Ignite Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA., the Vice President of Operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Frank Oguno, MBA, CEO, Dominant Care LLC

Leadership Q&A Highlighting Emerging Trends in Healthcare Innovation

Technology should never overshadow the human element, it should amplify it. AI can reduce administrative burden, but it can’t replace trust.” — Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA, Founder of Team Ignite

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare systems across the country continue to navigate rapid transformation driven by technological advancement, workforce pressures, and evolving patient expectations. To better understand how leaders are approaching this period of change, Team Ignite, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), convened a discussion with three professionals whose work spans clinical operations, veteran services, and organizational strategy.

Participants included:

· Ignite Coach Ron Mitchell, JD, MBA – Founder of Team Ignite and U.S. Army veteran

· Mona Miliner, MHA, NHA, FACHE, FACMPE, FHFMA, FACHCA, FACHDM Vice President of Operations, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

· Frank Oguno, MBA – CEO, Dominant Care LLC, an SDVOSB specializing in medical disability examinations for Veterans

The conversation explored leadership, technology, workforce well-being, and the future of healthcare delivery.

Q1: Healthcare is transforming rapidly. What does effective leadership look like today?

Miliner: “Effective leadership requires a trust culture, adaptability to deliver exceptional quality patient outcomes, accelerated transformative thinking while empowering teams to innovate.”

Mitchell: “Leadership today involves creating an environment where people can thrive. Technology influences speed, but culture influences sustainability.”

Oguno: “Leadership is grounded in service. In work involving Veterans, clarity and empathy are essential.”

Q2: Technology is reshaping healthcare. How can it enhance—not replace—human care?

Miliner: “Technology expands access, supports early detection, and strengthens coordination across the care continuum.”

Mitchell: “Technology should support the human element. Tools such as AI can reduce administrative burden, but trust remains central to care.”

Oguno: “Technology improves accuracy and efficiency, but compassion remains a key factor in patient experience.”

Q3: Burnout is rising. How can leaders create cultures where people feel supported?

Miliner: “Be intentional with investing in workforce development, break down barriers, and set clear expectations by engaging in open dialogue.”

Mitchell: “Human-centered care begins with human-centered leadership.”

Oguno: “Recognition and gratitude influence how individuals engage with their work.”

Q4: What does the future of healthcare leadership look like?

Miliner: “The future is grounded in governance, strategic partnerships, and operational execution that can be sustained and expanded.”

Mitchell: “Leaders who integrate data with empathy will be well-positioned for the future.”

Oguno: “Leaders grounded in service will continue to play an important role.”

Shared Themes:

Although the participants represent different sectors of healthcare, their perspectives highlight several common themes emerging across the industry:

· Innovation should be purposeful.

· Technology must be implemented responsibly.

· Leadership requires a balance of strategy and humanity.

These insights reflect broader conversations occurring nationwide as healthcare organizations work to strengthen resilience, improve patient outcomes, and adapt to emerging technologies.

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