PeopleReign and Mosaic Consulting Group announce partnership to deliver better employee experiences with AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Mosaic Consulting Group, the award-winning UKG partner focused on implementing and managing Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workforce Management (WFM) solutions.

Through the partnership, Mosaic Consulting Group is authorized to sell, implement, and support all PeopleReign applications including its award-winning muti-agent orchestration platform that automates thousands of common HR and IT tasks.

At a time when demand for AI-driven employee service is growing at a rapid pace, PeopleReign has been investing in its partnership with leading HCM and WFM vendor UKG by adding value added resellers (VARs) in key markets.

Mosaic Consulting Group is one of the fastest growing UKG partners and was awarded 2025 UKG Partner of the Year.

The partnership announcement is timed to support the rapid growth of PeopleReign as organizations look to benefit from better employee experiences. Typical PeopleReign customers benefit from 70% ticket and case volume reduction, 90% reduced cost per issue, and significantly improved service quality.

PeopleReign automates thousands of the most common employee requests, is pre-integrated with all major enterprise workflow systems, provides AI to assist live agents as well as employees, and delivers value in 30 days or less.

Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign delivers five AI-first applications that automate the full lifecycle of service requests:

The virtual agent automates IT and HR tasks for employees

Classify routes requests to the best live agent when escalation is required

Recommend provides a set of “next best actions” for live agents

Experience uses sentiment analysis to measure service quality using pulse surveys

Insights uses predictive analytics to help organizations provide continuously better answers

According to Warren Wirth, UKG Director of Field Alliances: "This is an exciting time for UKG as our customer and partner communities continue to expand. Our customers expect world-class products from UKG and they rely on great partners like PeopleReign and Mosaic Consulting Group to accelerate our joint vision for AI and the future of work."

According to Mosaic Consulting Group CEO Krystyn Sadler: “we’ve been searching for the right AI partner to meet demand from our customers for AI-native solutions that enhance the value of their UKG investments. PeopleReign is helping our team become the first AI-certified provider of agentic solutions for frontline employees. Mosaic Consulting Group has been delivering innovative HR solutions for 15 years and this is an important step in our growth journey.”

According to PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin: “We selected Mosaic Consulting Group because of the team’s domain expertise and long track record of delivering value for UKG customers. We’re committed to partner-led growth to help our customers give every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week with world-class, human-first agentic AI.”

Contact Christina Perry(christina@peoplereign.io) to learn more about PeopleReign or Ilan Shmargad (ilan@peoplereign.io) to become a certified PeopleReign partner.

ABOUT PEOPLEREIGN

PeopleReign is the multi-agent AI orchestration platform powering work for many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations like Netflix, Parsons Corporation, and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

PeopleReign AI gives every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week by automating all common IT and HR service requests. It integrates with more than 100 enterprise systems to autonomously resolve requests related to topics like shift management, employee onboarding, payroll, benefits, technology support, system access, and security compliance.

PeopleReign customers benefit from 70% call volume reduction and 90% lower cost per request. The company has received numerous industry awards for exercising AI responsibly and pioneering the use of agentic AI to improve work life. PeopleReign is backed by tech visionaries including John Chambers, Sterling Road, Moxxie Ventures, Acadian Ventures, and Boulder Ventures.

ABOUT MOSAIC CONSULTING GROUP

Mosaic Consulting Group is a leading UKG-focused consulting and managed services partner helping clients maximize their human capital management and workforce management technology investments. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Mosaic serves clients nationwide with a team of highly specialized consultants and managed services professionals.

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