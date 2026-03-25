The Museum of the Horseless Carriage Welcomes Mr. Kent Riddle to the Board of Directors

Kent Riddle

HICKORY CORNERS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of the Horseless Carriage (MHC) is delighted to welcome Mr. Kent Riddle of Lowell, Michigan, to the Board of Directors. The MHC is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate the history of the Brass Era (pre-1916) automobile through preservation, education, and engagement with the goal of building a standalone museum at the Gilmore Car Museum campus. Kent brings an enormous amount of experience, both personally and professionally, which will contribute much to our board.Kent’s professional background has been as an entrepreneur. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management and engineering from Purdue, and throughout the 1980s, he owned a commercial real estate development business. During the 1990s, he was the Director of Global Real Estate for Steelcase, overseeing the company’s global real estate, business mergers and acquisitions. In 2000, he co-founded a company in partnership with Steelcase and Morgan Stanley that focused on green building development for Fortune 500 companies.In 2002, the Riddle family lives were turned upside down. While driving on a local highway, Kent, his wife Susan, and son Scott were hit head on by a drunk driver. Susan suffered a serious traumatic brain injury. After a 3-week ICU stay, Susan was transferred to Mary Free Bed in a coma. Kent was so enamored by the people, culture, and positive outcome for Susan that he became a volunteer and eventually began serving as Board Chair in 2007. In 2011, he was asked to become Chief Executive Officer.Since becoming CEO 15 years ago, Mary Free Bed has grown ten-fold. From serving 10,000 patients a year to over 120,000 patients. Expanding from one location to over 70 locations in 5 states including 13 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals with 3,500 employees and team members. In 2012, the Mary Free Bed Foundation was established and raised over $125 million to date. Revenue has grown from $46 million to $400 million. Mary Free Bed’s first post-graduate medical residency and research programs began in 2017. Programs grew to include over 150 making Mary Free Bed the most comprehensive and largest non-profit rehabilitation system in the United States.Looking ahead, Mary Free Bed will be opening one of only 9 free standing children’s rehabilitation hospitals in the country. Mary Free Bed continues expansion of services throughout the nation as the non-profit leader in rehabilitation.Kent currently serves as chairperson of the Michigan Hospital Association Service Corp Board, is Treasurer of the Michigan Hospital Association (MHA) Board, and American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association Board (AMRPA). Additionally, Kent serves on the State of Michigan Board for Scouting and the Davenport University Board of Trustees.He was previously Board Chair of the American Heart Association, Camp Henry, Talent First DE&I Committee, West Michigan United Way’s Headquarters Development Project and Purdue Sport Parachute Club. He is a previous board member of Grand Rapids Economic Club, Iliff School of Theology in Denver and Founder of “Colfax on the Hill” a business association in downtown Denver. Kent is an Eagle Scout and received the National Eagle Scout Award.In his ‘spare time’ Kent enjoys restoring vintage cars, being a musician, and traveling to new places.About The Museum of the Horseless Carriage (MHC): The MHC is located in temporary quarters on the historic campus of the Gilmore Car Museum—North America’s largest auto museum— located in southwest Michigan about 30 minutes northeast of Kalamazoo. With a $5 million Capital Campaign now underway, the MHC’s goal is to build a permanent home on the Gilmore campus with $3.5 million for the new museum and $1.5 for an endowment to maintain it. More information about the museum and its campaign may be found at www.museumofthehorselesscarriage.org

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