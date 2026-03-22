State Police Arrest Man for Suspected Impaired Driving After Striking Two Troopers In Prince George’s County

March 22, 2026

(CAMP SPINGS, MD) — Maryland State Police arrested a man for suspected impaired driving after striking two Maryland State Troopers early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Avery Alexander Bost, 31, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Bost, the operator of a Maserati sedan involved in the crash, is charged with suspected impaired driving and other related traffic charges.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a crash involving two Maryland State Troopers in the area of northbound Branch Avenue near Allentown Road. The preliminary investigation indicates that the first trooper’s marked patrol vehicle was parked behind the unoccupied vehicle parked in the left lane of Branch Avenue, and the second trooper’s marked patrol vehicle was parked behind the first trooper. Both vehicles had their emergency lights activated.

The Maserati struck the rear of the second trooper’s vehicle, subsequently causing the vehicle to strike the trooper who was outside of his vehicle and the rear of the first trooper’s vehicle. Both troopers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and have since been released.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack are leading the active and ongoing investigation.

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