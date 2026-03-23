Tom Lukasik of 4KIDS Named Vice Chair of the Florida Coalition for Children Foundation Board of Directors

Tom Lukasik, 4KIDS Chief Advocacy Officer & Board Vice Chair for the FCC Foundation At the annual Board Retreat, 25 FCC and Foundation leaders—including Tom Lukasik—gathered for two days of collaborative planning and vision‑setting for Florida’s child welfare future.

4KIDS celebrates the appointment of Tom Lukasik—renowned child welfare advocate and Chief Advocacy Officer—as Vice Chair of the FCC Foundation Board.

I am honored to serve as Vice Chair and to work alongside leaders committed to ensuring every child has the support they need to thrive.” — Tom Lukasik, 4KIDS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4KIDS is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Lukasik, Chief Advocacy Officer at 4KIDS, as Vice Chair of the Florida Coalition for Children (FCC) Foundation’s Board of Directors. A nationally respected voice for positive foster care reform, Lukasik brings over 30 years of leadership and impact in strengthening Florida’s child welfare system and championing better outcomes for vulnerable children and families.In this new role, he will advance the Foundation’s mission through strategic leadership, advocacy, and collaborative partnership. “I am honored to serve as Vice Chair and to work alongside leaders committed to ensuring every child has the support they need to thrive,” said Lukasik.About 4KIDS:4KIDS brings Hope, Homes, and Healing to children and families in need across 13 Florida counties. Since 1997, 4KIDS has remained committed to redefining foster care—guided by the vision of A Home for Every Child and strengthened through the support of the faith-based community and dedicated partners. Through prevention‑focused Hope initiatives, family‑centered Homes, and trauma‑informed Healing services, 4KIDS helps children and families move from crisis to restoration.About the Florida Coalition for Children (FCC) Foundation:The Florida Coalition for Children (FCC) advocates for Florida’s abused, abandoned, neglected, and at‑risk children, as well as the agencies and professionals who serve them. The FCC Foundation functions as the education, training, and research arm of the Coalition, advancing statewide initiatives to strengthen child welfare systems and improve outcomes for children and families.

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