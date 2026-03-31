New Book - BROKEN: How American Politics Is Driving Civil Unrest, Financial Collapse & War

BROKEN: How American Politics Is Driving Civil Unrest, Financial Collapse & War Mike ter Maat, Editor

New compendium edited by economist Mike ter Maat warns America is on a trajectory toward financial collapse, uncontrolled civil unrest, repeated global conflict

We are operating a system that rewards short-term decisions while driving long-term outcomes that are increasingly dangerous, and increasingly unavoidable if we stay on this path.” — Mike ter Maat, Editor

KINSALE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book edited by former White House economist Mike ter Maat delivers a stark and urgent warning: the United States is on a trajectory toward financial collapse, uncontrolled civil unrest, and repeated global conflict that could introduce existential threats. BROKEN: How American Politics Is Driving Civil Unrest, Financial Collapse & War is a collection of essays from leading economists, policy analysts, and national security experts who argue that America’s most pressing dangers are no longer hypothetical and no longer separate.According to the book, the United States has crossed a critical threshold. Federal debt is no longer universally regarded as risk-free, political institutions are increasingly unable to enact meaningful reform, and the consequences of this dysfunction are compounding.“At a fundamental level, our politics are broken,” said editor Mike ter Maat. “We are operating a system that rewards short-term decisions while driving long-term outcomes that are increasingly dangerous, and increasingly unavoidable if we stay on this path.”BROKEN examines the convergence of three destabilizing forces:• A federal fiscal trajectory that risks triggering a loss of confidence and financial collapse• A political system structurally resistant to reform, even in the face of mounting risk• A geopolitical environment where repeated conflicts and escalation create growing global dangerThe book argues that these forces are not independent – they reinforce one another, increasing the likelihood of cascading crises that could reshape both the U.S. and the global order. Contributors also warn of rising domestic instability, as polarization, declining trust, and institutional failure increase the risk of uncontrolled civil unrest.Despite its urgent tone, BROKEN emphasizes that solutions exist and that broad agreement on many reforms is achievable. However, the window for action is narrowing rapidly. “This is not a mystery,” ter Maat added. “We know what needs to be done. The real question is whether our political system is capable of doing it before the consequences arrive.”BROKEN is available now on Amazon.Contact:For media inquiries, interview requests or review copies:Eric Moore, Project Managereric@miketermaat.comAdditional information is available at:Editor: Mike ter Maat is a former White House economist , free-market advocate, entrepreneur, economics professor, and police officer. In 2024, he served as the Libertarian Party 2024 nominee for vice president and edited the compendium A Gold New Deal: The Government We Will Tolerate. Last year Mike penned the op-ed Why I Joined the Republican Liberty Caucus. He currently co-hosts the weekly podcast Liberty Lens and serves as a contributor to Opportunity Now: Free-Market Perspectives for Silicon Valley Policymakers.Contributing authors:• Iqbal Akhtar, Professor, Florida International University• Doug Bandow, Senior Fellow, Cato Institute• Jeffery Degner, Research Fellow, AIER• Peter Earle, Director of Economics, AIER• Mark Moses, Author, The Municipal Financial Crisis• John Mueller, Professor Emeritus, Ohio State• Siri Terjesen, Associate Dean, Florida Atlantic University• David Walker, Former U.S. Comptroller General• Ryan Yonk, Director of Education, AIER• Thomas Savidge, Research Fellow, AIER• Will Sherman, Policy Fellow, Opportunity Now• Prince Agarwal, Political Strategist• Jeff Hutt, Political Strategist• Tim Lewis, Retired U.S. Marine, National Security Expert

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