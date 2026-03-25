CSLB Advisor Feng Zhu Helps Shape Contractor Licensing Standards in California’s Low-Voltage Industry

CSLB advisor Feng Zhu plays a key role in shaping contractor licensing standards while leading a $3M low-voltage contracting firm.

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Zhu, a multi-state licensed low-voltage contractor and industry expert, is gaining recognition for his contributions to professional standards in the contracting field through his advisory role with the California Contractors State License Board (CSLB).With extensive experience in low-voltage system design, integration, and implementation, Feng Zhu has established himself as a trusted professional in the industry. His expertise has led to his selection as a consultant to CSLB, where he has participated in the development and updating of examination materials for the C-7 contractor license.This role is highly selective and typically reserved for experienced professionals with a deep understanding of industry standards and practices. Through his involvement, Feng Zhu contributes directly to the evaluation criteria used to assess new contractors entering the field, helping ensure that licensing standards remain rigorous and aligned with real-world technical requirements.By supporting the development of licensing examinations, Feng Zhu plays a meaningful role in shaping the competency and preparedness of future contractors in California. His work reflects both his technical expertise and the level of trust placed in him by a state regulatory authority.In addition to his regulatory contributions, Feng Zhu is the founder and operator of HIKTECH, a California-based low-voltage contracting company specializing in security systems, surveillance infrastructure, and structured cabling solutions. The company has achieved approximately $3 million in annual revenue and serves a wide range of commercial clients.His work often involves complex system integration projects that require customized design, technical precision, and reliable execution. He is recognized by industry peers for his contributions to professional standards and technical excellence.Holding contractor licenses in multiple U.S. states, Feng Zhu demonstrates recognized expertise across different regulatory environments, further reinforcing his professional standing within the industry.Through both his business leadership and contributions to industry standards, Feng Zhu continues to play an important role in advancing the low-voltage contracting profession.**Media Contact:**HIKTECHEmail: [Danjia@hiktech.us](mailto:Danjia@hiktech.us)Phone: 888-59-11024

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